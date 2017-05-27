KUSA
DU men's lacrosse falls just short in NCAA semis

Nick Hehemann, KUSA 4:25 PM. MDT May 27, 2017

A fantastic season for the DU men's lacrosse team fell just short of a national championship. 

After a game-tying goal was waved off in the final seconds for a crease violation, the Pioneers saw their 2017 campaign end with a 9-8 loss against Maryland in the NCAA semifinals. 

It was the second time that call was made in the final two minutes, as Maryland had a goal negated that would have put the Terps up by two right before DU did the same thing with 9 seconds on the clock. 

After blowing past No. 4 seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals, top-seeded Maryland proved to be just too much for DU. 

Six Pios scored in defeat, while Ethan Walker and Nate Marano each had two goals a piece. 

Denver never led in the game, but tied things up twice, including when Walker found the back of the net with 10 minutes left to make it 8-8. 

DU finishes its season with a 13-4 overall record.  

