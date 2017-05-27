DU men's lacrosse falls just short in NCAA semis

May 27, 2017; Foxborough, MA, ; Maryland face-off Austin Henningsen reaches up to grab the ball from Denver face-off Trevor Baptiste during the 1st half of a NCAA semifinal game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Winslow Townson, Winslow Townson)

A fantastic season for the DU men's lacrosse team fell just short of a national championship.

After a game-tying goal was waved off in the final seconds for a crease violation, the Pioneers saw their 2017 campaign end with a 9-8 loss against Maryland in the NCAA semifinals.

It was the second time that call was made in the final two minutes, as Maryland had a goal negated that would have put the Terps up by two right before DU did the same thing with 9 seconds on the clock.

After blowing past No. 4 seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals, top-seeded Maryland proved to be just too much for DU.

Six Pios scored in defeat, while Ethan Walker and Nate Marano each had two goals a piece.

Denver never led in the game, but tied things up twice, including when Walker found the back of the net with 10 minutes left to make it 8-8.

DU finishes its season with a 13-4 overall record.

