DU Pioneers fall to Nebraska Omaha in final seconds

The Denver Pioneers lost a heartbreaker to the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Wednesday night after a last-second bucket by Mitch Hahn to go up 84-83.

In a back-and-forth affair, neither team had a firm grasp on the lead, especially in the second half when both teams lead by only four points or less.

Twelve seconds left in the game, DU's C.J. Bobbitt put in a lay up for the 83-82 lead, but twelve seconds was enough time for the Mavericks to get down court and set up a play for two.

The Pioneers drop their second-to-last game of the season and may have seen their third place spot in the Summit League Conference slip away. The Pioneers and the Mavericks are now tied with identical 8-7 conference records.

DU will face South Dakota State on Saturday, Feb. 25.

