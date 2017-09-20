DU Pioneers top NCHC Preseason Poll

After winning the national championship last season, the DU hockey program picked up a preseason honor on Tuesday.
The Denver Pioneers topped the 2017-18 National Collegiate Hockey Conference Preseason Poll, the conference announced on Twitter. The selection, voted on by the media, was unanimous. The program received all 30 first-place votes.
DU is coming off a 33-7-4 season in which it won its 8th national championship. The team is now the favorite to repeat as champions thanks to sixteen returning letterwinners, including four players who earned NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team honors.
2017-18 NCHC Preseason Poll:
- Denver – 240 points
- St. Cloud State - 187
- North Dakota - 172
- Minnesota Duluth - 160
- Miami - 104
- Western Michigan - 102
- Omaha - 83
- Colorado College – 32
The Pioneers' season kicks off on October 1st against Lethbridge for an exhibition game at Magness Arena.
