DU welcomes lacrosse juggernaut Duke to Colorado

DENVER - "Duke is Duke."

That's how DU Head Coach Bill Tierney addressed the subject of Duke bringing just a 2-1 record to Peter Barton Stadium on Saturday.

The Blue Devils' loss was against the same Air Force team the Pioneers beat in their season opener.

"Our first saying on Monday was 'Duke is Duke,'" Tierney said as he talked about the message he sent to his team. "They are very young with the number one recruiting class in the country this year. I don't think we look at that and say anything different than we would have said three years ago when they were national champs."

Saturday's game is a sellout, which is something that'll be said a lot about the Pioneers games this season.

After years of playing their toughest opponents on the road, those teams are now coming to Colorado.

"Duke and North Carolina could stay home and play almost every single game at home," Tierney said. "We've put six years into North Carolina and four years into Duke. We're going to cherish this one and great opportunities for our fans and our players and all of Denver lacrosse."

Notre Dame will also visit the Pioneers later this season, but right now DU is focused on one and only one team.

DU and Duke will face-off at high noon on Saturday.

