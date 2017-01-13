MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 05: Troy Terry #20 of Team United States celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the shootout during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game against Team Canada (Photo: Minas Panagiotakis, 2017 Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO--The University of Denver's 3-0 loss to Western Michigan on Friday may be nothing compared to the loss its top line suffered.

Sophomore Troy Terry suffered an upper-body injury in the third period of the game and is out indefinitely.

Terry just made an international name for himself by leading the United States to a gold medal at the World Juniors tournament in Toronto last week.

He scored three shootout goals against the Russians in the semifinal to put the Americans in the gold medal game.

Terry then followed that performance by scoring the lone goal in a shootout against the host team Canada and giving the Americans the championship.

The star sophomore returned to the Pioneers last Saturday and tallied five points in Denver's 6-1 victory over Arizona State. Friday's game against Western Michigan was just his second game back.

DU will play Western Michigan again Saturday night, and then the Pioneers travel to Saint Cloud State next weekend.

There's no telling how much time Terry will miss, as the college hockey season comes to a close with the Frozen Four in early April.

