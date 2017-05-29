Eagles have intangible will to win

Photo by: Standout Imagery (Photo: Standout Imagery)

The Eagles have had the hardest road out of any team to get to the ECHL Finals.

First round, beat the team they split with during the regular season. Second round, beat the team that won the ECHL Kelly Cup the last two years and also had the second best record in the league. Third round, beat the team that finished the regular season with the best record in the league.

Check. Check. Check.

Now in the final against South Carolina, instead of collapsing, the Eagles are still managing to tack on wins.

Starting the series at Budweiser Event Center last week, the team leads the series 2-0 against the Stingrays following a 3-2 overtime win last Friday and a 3-2 regulation win courtesy of a power play, game-winning goal Sunday night.

Colorado has managed to win every one-goal game this playoffs. Eight of their 18 post-season games have been decided by one goal and five have been overtime finishes. They're five-for-five in OT and have an intangible quality to pull off a win in the close ones.

It may be because they have an offensive arsenal: Alex Belzile, Matt Register, Jake Marto, Julien Nantel, and Matt Garbowsky. All are among the top 20 points leaders of the 2016-17 playoffs.

Another reason may be that they are the definition of the term "team".

In a league of constant team shifts and call-ups the guys have managed to work together in a next-guy-up mentality.

"I think we got a great combination of core players that have been here all year," Head Coach Aaron Schnekloth said earlier in the playoffs. "Obviously Chris Stewart has done an incredible job building a relationship with our affiliation (the Colorado Avalanche/San Antonio Rampage) and they've sent us some players that have done an incredible job at this level for us."

For example, players like Alex Belzile who leads the post-season in goals and points, but was exchanged between the Eagles and Rampage repeatedly throughout the season.

"Getting that mix and getting those players to play together is making a difference," Schneekloth said.

The Eagles are two wins away from the team's first ECHL Championship. Game 3 takes place Sunday, June 4th at North Charleston Coliseum in North Carolina.

