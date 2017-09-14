Eat well and meet players at Taste of Broncos

(Photo: KUSA)

ENGLEWOOD - One of the most unique community affairs the Denver Broncos put on, and certainly the most delectable, is their Taste of Broncos event.

The third annual Broncos gorge fest features chef creations from 34 local restaurants and appearances by John Elway, Von Miller, Trevor Siemian, Chris Harris Jr. and approximately 40 other Broncos players.

Taste of Broncos will be held Monday night starting at 6:30 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

For tickets, go to http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E0052EC7AA710D2.

Proceeds will benefit Denver Broncos charities and Food Bank of the Rockies. The participating restaurants at the Taste of Broncos:

Barolo Grill, Biju’s Little Curry Shop, Brider, Brothers’ BBQ, Centerplate (Mile High), Cho 77, El Five, Elway’s (as if), Epicurean, FNG, French 75, GQue BBQ, HashTAG, High Point Creamery, Hillstone/Cherry Creek Grill, Kachina, Lola, Marco’s Pizza, Mercantile, Mister Tuna, Murray’s Cheese, Next Door, Park Burger, Señor Bear, Solera, Sushi Ronin, TABASCO, Table 6, TAG, The Corner Office, The Regional, Ultreia, Vesta and Work + Class.

