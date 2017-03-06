Ellen Nystrom repeats as Mountain West Player of the Year

KUSA - For the second straight year Colorado State's Ellen Nystrom has been named the Mountain West Player of the Year the conference announced earlier today.

Nystrom is the third player in Mountain West history to win the award multiple times and just the second to repeat in back-to-back years since Utah's Kim Smith accomplished the feat in 2005-06.

She was also named to the All-Mountain West and MW All-defensive teams for a fourth consecutive year. Only Sam Martin, Becky Hammon, Katie Cronin and Teresa James have earned that honor all four years while at CSU.

Nystrom led CSU with 15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2 steals per game this season.

Elin Gustavsson was also named to the All-Mountain West team for the first time after leading the Rams in scoring with 16.4 points in 18 MW games.

The duo will finish their four years at CSU as the winningest players in women's or men's basketball in the Mountain West and are the only players to win four consecutive regular season conference titles.

CSU face's the winner of San Jose State and San Diego State tomorrow at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinals of conference tournament.

(© 2017 KUSA)