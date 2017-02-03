Joe Ellis, President of the Denver Broncos, addresses the media during a press conference (Photo: Justin Edmonds, Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

HOUSTON—John Elway has work to do and his boss is going to give him time to do it.

As general manager of the Denver Broncos, Elway’s job begins with remodeling his team for a return trip to the postseason in 2017 – work that’s already been partially accomplished with the hiring of head coach Vance Joseph.

But it doesn’t end there. Joe Ellis, who as the Broncos’ chief executive officer and president oversees the organization on behalf of owner Pat Bowlen, says contract extension negotiations with Elway will soon resume.

“We had a little delay,’’ Ellis told 9NEWS here at the Super Bowl LI Media Center. “Simply because John was busy putting together the staff with Vance. He just wanted to get through that part of it. Now I’ll being meeting with his representatives in the month of February.’’

Elway took control of the Broncos’ football operations in January, 2011. His current contract expires in May, 2018.

“So we’ve got time to get a deal done and we will get a deal done,’’ Ellis said.

Now that he’s helped Joseph put together a staff that added some heavyweights on the offensive side in coordinator Mike McCoy, quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson, Elway’s next phase is improving the roster. He will not be lacking in resources to do so.

The Broncos have about $33.1 million in salary cap available, which ranks 17th in the league, according to overthecap.com. Cap room is often misleading, though, because it can be manipulated through the various ways of structuring player contracts. The key is a team’s willingness to spend cold, hard cash.

“We’ve got some room, we’ve got some cap room and we’ve got money,’’ Ellis said. “There’s no cash excuses in our business as far as I’m concerned. Even if times are tight, you’ve got to spend to the salary cap. If it requires you to do a little bit more as far as bonus structure and whatever else you have to do, then you do that as well.

“Every dollar that we earn goes right back into the team to try and make us better. That’s (Bowlen’s) philosophy that’s how he operated and we’re going to carry that forward.’’

Elway took charge of the Broncos following a 4-12 season in 2010 and immediately transformed it into an 8-8 AFC West Division champion in 2011. His Broncos then won four more division titles in the next four years as well as two AFC championships and one Super Bowl title.

But now for the first time under Elway’s watch, the Broncos failed to qualify for the playoffs after they finished 9-7 in 2016. It won’t be easy for Elway to get Denver back to the playoffs for the 2017 season as he must negotiate a young set of quarterbacks in Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch with a good, if aging defense.

“It’s a challenge. John welcomes challenges,’’ Ellis said. “He’s a very competitive guy. He hasn’t forgotten anything about how to build a winner which he’s had in his first five years here, so it’s not like anybody should be too worried in my opinion about the job that he’s going to do. He’s going to get things back on the track to everyone’s expectations.’’

Other subjects Ellis addressed:

*He is meeting with his uncle, former President George H.W. Bush, and his aunt Barbara Bush today at the Bush’s home.

“He’s going to drop the coin on Sunday, he’s very excited about it,’’ Ellis said referring to the Super Bowl LI coin toss to determine who will get the ball first. “He’s out of the hospital, he wouldn’t miss that for the world.’’

Both George and Barbara Bush had recently been hospitalized but they have since been released.

“They’re doing well, 92 and 91 (years old), respectively,’’ Ellis said. “A good life.’’

*It’s clear the Broncos were not persuaded by the playoffs in picking Joseph instead of Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as head coach.

The Broncos did interview Shanahan, the son of former Broncos’ head coach Mike Shanahan, on Jan. 7 in the Atlanta area.

Joseph’s Miami defense was trampled by the Pittsburgh Steelers in a first-round playoff game while Shanahan’s Falcons have destroyed Seattle, 36-20 and Green Bay, 44-21 in the postseason.

“What it came down to was an overall view of the whole team,’’ Ellis said. “He wasn’t going to be calling plays. We all felt really good about -- John felt really good about – (Joseph’s) leadership style in that regard. If you’re going to be a head coach at the highest level you’ve got to delegate responsibility to the defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, special teams coordinator and be a really good leader of the guys. He had a lot of great credentials in that area. Connect with players.

“Kyle did a fantastic job. Very impressive interview. He’s going to be a very, very good coach in this league. But, you know, tough call, John made the final one and it was Vance and we’re really looking forward to seeing him work.’’

*The two Super Bowl participants, the Falcons and New England Patriots, both beat the Broncos in Denver during the 2016 regular season.

Atlanta was up 20-3 after the third quarter before holding on for a 23-16 win. New England was always in control and won, 16-3.

“I think John Elway’s evaluated that,’’ Ellis said. “He’s going to get some good players in to make some improvement in certain areas. You can critique that as you wish, but we’ve got to improve. That’s the next step. We’re not playing in January, we wish we were. We wish we were here (in Houston for the Super Bowl). We’re not so we’ve got some extra time to go out and improve our team and evaluate players a little more closely.’’

*Ellis is a trustee, along with Broncos’ general counsel Rich Slivka and attorney Mary Kelly, of Pat Bowlen’s trust.

Eventually they will pass control of Broncos’ ownership to one of Bowlen’s children but such a transfer does not appear imminent.

When the time comes, will Ellis hang around for a while to help the young Bowlen in the transition?

“I’ll do what’s best for the family,’’ he said. “That’s what Pat wanted me to do. It takes a little time. It’s a big job now, it’s a different job even when their dad was running it 10 years ago. So it’s important to Pat to find a child to do it and be qualified to do it so we’ll see when that comes up.’’

*The league continues to say its reviewing the gun-related incident involving Broncos’ star cornerback Aqib Talib that occurred last June in Dallas.

Talib was hospitalized with a serious calf wound after he accidentally shot himself, according to his attorney’s statement to Dallas police. He recovered to the point he made the NFL’s All Pro team.

“I haven’t heard anything other than I don’t think it’s on the front burner,’’ Ellis said. “But I don’t have any information on that. Rich Slivka, our in-house counsel, has been in touch with (NFL investigator) Lisa Friel and others at the league. We don’t have any indication any action is going to be taken at this point.’’

