Elway addresses fears with Broncos at crossroads

John Elway Denver Broncos General Manager looks on from the side lions prior to the game against the Detroit Lions on September 27, 2015 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DENVER - Name another NFL franchise, or team from any other sport for that matter, that is so consistently confronting the crossroads like the Denver Broncos.

The past three regular seasons have ended with the Broncos embarking on, in order, a head coaching search, Super Bowl 50 title run, and head coaching search.

Now that’s an odd sandwich. The uncertainty of the head coach and his staff is just one significant Broncos mystery this offseason. There are still questions at the quarterback position. Is Trevor Siemian, a seemingly seventh-round afterthought, really going to remain the starter ahead of Paxton Lynch, a first-round pick who just spent his rookie season primarily on the bench?

Just because a team is familiar with the crossroads doesn’t mean its fan base can’t be fearful of the consequences the next decision might bring.

“I’m looking at it the same way you’re looking at it -- but kind of different,’’ said Broncos’ star pass rusher Von Miller. “We have great leadership here. It’s totally different from other organizations and other franchises. We’ve got 7 (John Elway) and the guys up in the front office making decisions. I feel confident in those guys in whatever they do. I feel confident in my career with those guys, that those guys will continue to make championship decisions. “I think this offseason will be one of those type of offseasons for us, kind of similar to (2014). Whenever we’ve lost we’ve always been able to come back bigger and stronger. That’s because of the type of players we have in the locker room and that’s because of the type of leadership we have with the Denver Broncos.’’

My experience with coaching searches, regardless of sport, is teams tend go with the opposite of what they just had. The Broncos fired Mike Shanahan, Kyle’s dad, following the 2008 season and replaced him with the young Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels bombed, and the Broncos went with the venerable John Fox.

Gary Kubiak just retired with health problems. The Broncos may go young again with their head coach -- or with someone who is less likely to have health issues.

In an interview with 9NEWS Monday, Elway was asked what he could say to alleviate any fears the Broncos fan base may be feeling.

“We’re still good on defense,’’ Elway said. “And we’re going to remain good on defense. So we’re going to be in football games. And I will tell you this, we’re going to find a great, young head coach that’s going to want to be here and is going to come in and do a fabulous job in my opinion. So we’re going to be in good shape.’’

Elway told 9NEWS the Broncos formally requested permission from the Atlanta Falcons to interview Kyle Shanahan for their head coaching position this weekend.

The team is also hoping to bring in Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was a Colorado Buffalo teammate of Elway’s right hand man, Matt Russell. Joseph is currently unavailable to interview because his Dolphins are preparing to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a first-round AFC playoff game.

One more young coach to watch: Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay. Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Scott Linehan may also be worth a second look after a miserable 11-25 stint with the St. Louis Rams from 2006-08.

Shanahan is 37, Joseph is 44, McVay is about to turn 31, and Linehan is 53.

Tony Romo will be 37 in April.

“You guys bring that up all the time,’’ Elway said. “We never talk about it. You guys bring that up. Tony’s under contract with the Dallas Cowboys so that’s as far as I can go.’’

Romo may not make sense for the Broncos because he could impede the progress of Lynch, who will eventually get the chance to show he was worthy of the Broncos’ No. 26 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

“Quarterback situation, I will tell you this: I couldn’t be happier with the way it is,’’ Elway said. “Obviously, you’d like to have a 10-year guy who is going to go to the Hall of Fame but not many teams have that. We’ve got two young ones who we feel like have high ceilings that are only going to continue to get better. Obviously, we’ve got to find the right guy, the right system for both of them. With Gary leaving who knows what the system is going to be coming in. … So for all the Broncos fans out there I would say we’re going to miss Gary but I’m also excited about the next chapter. You have to be. As disappointing as this year was, this will breathe some new life into everything and we have a heckuva challenge in front of us.’’

