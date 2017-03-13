John Elway welcomes Paxton Lynch to the Broncos (Photo: Brian Olson)

ENGLEWOOD—What John Elway just did to the great Tony Romo saga was -- hold on.

What exactly did Elway do with the Denver Broncos’ possible pursuit of the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback?

“There’s a lot of things out there that aren’t true as far as what’s going on with our quarterbacks,’’ Elway said Monday in a brief, semi-impromptu press conference following the Broncos’ introduction of newly signed defensive linemen Domata Peko and Zach Kerr. “That’s what happens, everything gets frothed up there. We just continue to go down our plan and continue to stay open and when things become available, we look at them at that point in time.’’

In other words, Elway, the Broncos’ general manager, loves his current quarterbacks, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, so long as Romo belongs to the Cowboys.

Should the Cowboys release Romo – a transaction even Romo thought was going to happen last Thursday – then get back to Elway.

Asked specifically if he would consider trading for Romo, Elway indicated he would not, although the indication came only by reading between his lines.

“Tony’s under contract still,’’ Elway said. “The last time I checked he’s still under contract. Nothing’s changed since the combine. We’re excited about the two guys here and feel like we’re in a good space there.’’

That contract is why the Broncos and Houston Texans won’t trade for Romo. After missing virtually the previous two seasons because of injury, Romo, who turns 37 next months, has $14 million due this year followed by $19.5 million in 2018 and $20.5 million in 2019.

“We’re always looking at options,’’ Elway said. “Until we get to 90 (players on the roster) we’re looking at all different opens that we can look at at every position. We never say never. As I told DeMarcus I never say never. I still open to everything and we’ll see how things go.’’

DeMarcus Ware will not fill one of the 20 openings on the Broncos’ offseason roster as the future Hall of Fame pass rusher announced his retirement on Twitter Monday.

Elway added the Broncos are trying to re-sign special teams standout Dekoda Watson and defensive lineman Vance Walker.

As for the team’s starting left tackle, he’s probably not on the roster, yet.

“It’s still open,’’ Elway said. “We’re not done. (Menelik) Watson’s played some left tackle and we’re going to take a peek at Stephenson there. We feel like we have some different options. We’re not done, yet. Last time I heard we don’t go to camp until July so we don’t have to have that fixed just yet but we’ll figure out how to get that done.’’

