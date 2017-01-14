DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Paxton Lynch #12 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2016 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD - In one sense, it appears Trevor Siemian is the likely 2017 opening day quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

Why? There is too much uncertainty whether his competitor, Paxton Lynch, is ready to assume the job.

“It’s hard to say because he didn’t play enough,’’ Broncos general manager John Elway told 9News this week of Lynch, a first-round draft pick last year. “He only played two games. We saw him in practice. He made some strides in practice but it’s hard to say.

“So that’s why I think it’s going to be crucial to find out. … As I said the day after the season, I feel good about that position. Because we’ve got two young guys who are both good football players that can play. But we’ve got to get better around them. It’s going to be a heckuva competition.’’

In another sense, it does seem like the Broncos are going to do everything they can to get Lynch ready to play. Why? Because Siemian is the incumbent. He currently holds the job.

Yet, the Broncos are not following by anointing him as the starting quarterback. They probably have to settle on a starter sooner rather than later so the other 10 offensive players on the field know what play to run.

“It’s going to be an open competition and we’ll find who’s best for us,’’ Broncos’ freshly hired head coach Vance Joseph said in his exclusive interview with 9News. “They’re both different. That’s going to be chore for (Mike McCoy) to have a system that applies to both guys and have them compete at a fair level. One guy (Siemian) has great footwork, quick with the ball. A great technician. And one guy (Lynch) is a big baller, he’s got a big arm and is athletic. So that’s going to take a coordinator with some ingenuity to try and figure out what’s best for both kids.’’

The offense will change some but maybe not a lot. McCoy goes with the New England-style system he learned from Josh McDaniels and has since tweaked. But McCoy’s quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave has spent the past 20 years primarily teaching the West Coast system the Broncos used the previous two years under Gary Kubiak.

Either way, after a disappointing 2016 season on offense, the offense will have a new set of coaches. Siemian is one week removed from left shoulder surgery and his arm will be in a sling for another five weeks.

But it’s roughly 12 weeks until Bronco players report for conditioning and he’s confident he’ll be ready.

“Tough to see some of the coaches go, first off,’’ Siemian said in a phone interview. “A lot great memories with great coaches, great people, too. But obviously looking forward to what coach McCoy brings in. He’s had success offensively everywhere he’s been. He’s worked with a lot of great players, a lot of great quarterbacks. Looking forward to getting to work for him."

“Coach Musgrave obviously has an impressive resume. He had a heckuva year this past year with Oakland. Lot of experience. Lot of great players who have played for him. Really eager to learn from him and give those guys my best shot.’’

