Emma Coburn wins gold in 3000 m steeplechase at World Championships

LONDON (AP) - Emma Coburn led an unlikely 1-2 finish for the United States in the steeplechase at the world championships.

Courtney Frerichs took silver while defending champion Hyvin Jepkemoi of Kenya earned bronze.

Coburn took the lead for good at the final water jump and kicked for home to finish in a championship record of 9 minutes, 2.58 seconds.

Frerichs was 1.19 seconds behind, holding off Jepkemoi in a sprint finish.

Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya, the third best performer this year, was running in the lead at the start when she missed the turn for the water jump on the inside of the track and had to go back. She made a strong comeback but faded in the final lap.

