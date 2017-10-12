Erie stays perfect, defeat Holy Family 43-21

ERIE - Erie kept their record squeaky clean by defeating Holy Family 43-21 on Thursday night in a 3A top-10 showdown. Noah Roper rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one score while Colby Wingfield ran back a pick-6 in the victory.

Third-ranked Erie (7-0) struggled moving the ball early on with their first two drives stalling out. Meanwhile, 10th-ranked Holy Family (4-3) found the endzone midway through the first with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Helbig to tight end Dilan Gonzalez.

That was enough to light a fire under the home team. The following drive, Noah Roper would punch in a 25-yard rush to tie things up at 7-all as the first quarter came to a close. Roper would score on another short rush later in the second quarter.

Erie’s special teams and defense would also add points to the board. A bad snap over Holy Family’s punter would result in a safety in the second quarter while defensive back Wingfield would cash in on a Helbig interception in the third.

© 2017 KUSA-TV