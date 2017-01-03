Ever-humble Terrell Davis: 'LaDainian Tomlinson is going in this year'

John Lynch and Terrell Davis answer questions at the Tostitos Stage at the NFL Kickoff Village on September 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images) (Photo: Bart Young, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA—There were no potholes, no detours on the road to Canton, Ohio for Terrell Davis and John Lynch.

The two Denver Broncos both made it inside the top 10 modern-era Pro Football Hall of Fame voting last season, and while they were not among the five who were elected, that second group of five ordinarily goes in the next year.

Davis and Lynch were again among the 15 modern-era finalists who made the cut from the semifinalist group of 26 on Tuesday.

But wait. Their smooth road to immortality has encountered serious obstacles in the name of LaDainian Tomlinson and Brian Dawkins.

Davis and Tomlinson, the longtime San Diego Charger, play the same position of running back. Tomlinson ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards with 13,684 and his 145 touchdowns rank second -- or 6,077 more yards and 85 more touchdowns than Davis had in his injury-shortened career.

It’s Davis’ turn. But will Tomlinson make him wait?

“Well, I’m going to take that thought from you: LT’s going in this year,’’ Davis told 9News. “The question would be: Would they vote for me also? I’m looking at 2018 as my best shot ever.

“This year, everything looks like it’s in my favor – except LT. The question is will they put two backs who are totally different backs in the same class? I’m a special circumstance player. I don’t think they’ll put me in the same class as LT. My gut feeling says that. They have too many positions that need to be unclogged.’’

Yes, but then again, Davis had 1,140 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns and a Super Bowl MVP trophy in eight postseason games -- or 672 yards, six touchdowns, two Super Bowl rings and one trophy more than Tomlinson had in 10 postseason games.

“I hope your right about that and I go in,’’ Davis said. “But my gut tells me he goes in this year. And that’s OK. But then 2018, I’ve been eyeballing that year. That’s the best chance I will ever have. I hope I’m wrong. I hope they put two backs in.’’

Last year, quarterback Kurt Warner was coming off a top 10 finish, but he only made it to the top 10 again as Brett Favre was the first-ballot inductee and only quarterback in the class of 2016.

Lynch was a safety who played 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and four seasons with the Broncos. He made the Pro Bowl each of those four seasons.

After making it inside the top 10 last year, he must now contend with Dawkins, another safety who played 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and three with the Broncos.

It is universally agreed Dawkins’ best football was played in Philadelphia but he had two Pro Bowl seasons with the Broncos. And during the 2011 lockout, Dawkins further demonstrated their commitment to the Broncos by organizing and funding the team’s offseason workouts with performance coach Loren Landow.

Dawkins no doubt bumped Broncos safety Steve Atwater from the finalists group this year. Atwater was a first-time finalist last year, but he didn’t make the cut from the group of 26 candidates this time. Nor did Broncos’ linebacker/defensive end Karl Mecklenburg.

Making the final 15 for the first time was Boulder native Tony Boselli. Like Davis, Boselli had a relatively short career with six full seasons as a starting left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but three were as a first-team All Pro and five times he earned a Pro Bowl berth.

The final 15 includes all five candidates who made it inside the top 10 last year: Davis, Lynch, Warner, offensive tackle Joe Jacoby and coach Don Coryell.

Those five would be favorites to get elected this year, as would first-time eligible players Tomlinson, Dawkins and pass rusher Jason Taylor, who is seventh on the all-time sack list with 139.5 – one more than the Broncos’ DeMarcus Ware, who is still active.

The other finalists: Cornerback Ty Law, the longtime New England Patriot who played his final season of 2009 with the Broncos; kicker Morten Anderson; guard Alan Faneca; center Kevin Mawae; and receivers Terrell Owens and Isaac Bruce.

Final Hall of Fame voting will occur in Houston on Feb. 4, the day before Super Bowl LI. The Hall committee will vote separately on senior candidate Kenny Easley, and separately on contributor candidates Paul Tagliabue, the former NFL commissioner, and Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys who inexplicably was selected as a finalist ahead of Broncos’ owner Pat Bowlen.

Those three candidates simply need 80 percent “yes” votes.

The bigger job for the Hall voting committee will be selecting five inductees from the 15 modern-era finalists. The Broncos await.

