Falcons face big test vs. San Diego State

The San Diego State Aztecs are coming to Falcon Stadium to take on Air Force.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. - The Air Force Academy Falcons face a big test when the 22nd-ranked San Diego State Aztecs come to Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The Aztecs are 3-0 after having defeated two Pac-12 teams in Arizona State and 19th-ranked Stanford.

Air Force is 2-1 after losing at Michigan last week and is seeking revenge against an Aztec program that has beaten them six straight times.

It will be the first Mountain West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Stadium.

