"Family Feud" for DU on the lacrosse field

DU head lacrosse coach Bill Tierney will be going up against his son-in-law in the Pioneers' matchup with Cleveland State Saturday, February 25. (Photo: Rod Mackey)

DENVER-- When you've been coaching 32 years like DU head lacrosse coach Bill Tierney has, you're going to go up against people you know well often--almost every game in fact.

But Saturday's game against Cleveland State will be a little different.

The man who has seen it all in lacrosse will see something new when he he looks across the field at the Vikings sideline--when he makes eye contact with his son-in-law.

That's right. Dylan Sheridan--the head man at Cleveland State--is married to Tierney's daughter.

"Lacrosse is a small world," Tierney said. "But everyone knows, no matter how much you care about someone, for two hours it's your team against mine."

Sheridan and Tierney's daughter, Brianne, are expecting their first child in a month.

So, who will Brianne be rooting for? Her dad, or her husband?

"That's really a question for her," Sheridan said. "Although, when I got home this week, I saw that she had turned her (Cleveland State) shirt inside out. So, I think she might be in the back of her mind rooting for Denver."

No matter who wins Saturday, it'll be a special day for the Tierney and Sheridan family.

