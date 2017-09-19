Four DU Pioneers earn NCHC Preseason All-Conference honors

Denver Pioneer Henrik Borgström earned a spot on the 2017-18 National Collegiate Hockey Conference Preseasonal All-Conference Team. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2017 Getty Images)

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) has announced its 2017-18 Preseason All-Conference Team including four members of the defending NCAA national champion Denver Pioneers.

DU's Henrik Borgström, Troy Terry, Dylan Gambrell, and Tanner Jaillet earned spots on the team along with North Dakota's Shane Gersich, Miami's Louie Belpedio and St. Cloud State's Jimmy Schuldt.

Borgström, the NCHC's Rookie of the Year last season, led all honorees in voting.

The conference revealed the seven-member preseason team on Monday. The team was assembled through media voting.

The Denver Pioneers hockey team begins their season on Sunday, October 1 vs. Lethbridge at Magness Arena.

