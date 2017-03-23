Furniture Row Racing Hauler Involved in Highway Accident

Furniture Row Racing's No. 77 car - Jasen Vinlove - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER - Furniture Row's No. 77 car's racing hauler was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Thursday, March 23, when their tractor-trailer rig collided with a car carrying two occupants.

The car had pulled off the shoulder and back onto the highway directly in front of the Furniture Row Racing hauler on Interstate 15 on their way to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Both Furniture Row truck drivers Travis Watts, who was at the wheel, and David Shano were uninjured as well as the occupants of the hit-and-run vehicle. Later the occupants of the hit-and-run vehicle were apprehended and arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

"We're all very relieved no one was injured in the incident," said Joe Garone, president of Furniture Row Racing. "There was substantial damage to the tractor but everything in the trailer was checked out thoroughly and is okay. We've rented a tractor and the No. 77 hauler is on schedule to arrive at Auto Club Speedway later today."

There was no damage to the trailer or its contents, including the No. 77 Toyota Camrys prepared for driver Erik Jones for this week's event.

The team has rented a tractor to pull the trailer and it's contents to this week's NASCAR Cup Series event at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif..

