Garrett's journey at Texas A&M potentially reaching its final stand Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett will have a tough decision to turn pro after the season - but that's not the only big choice he's had to make. KAGS Matt Trent has more. KAGS 6:09 PM. MST December 27, 2016 Myles Garrett could play in his final game as an Aggie in the Advocare Texas Bowl on Wednesday. It's been a fabulous ride at Texas A&M for Garrett, but it almost didn't happen. Matt Trent runs through Garrett's A&M career.
