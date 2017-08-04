Gary Kubiak returns to Broncos Headquarters

Gary Kubiak was back at Broncos headquarters for Training Camp on Friday, August 4. (Photo: Jeff Dressel)

DENVER - Gary Kubiak was back on the field Friday with the team he led to Super Bowl 50. Just over a month after announcing he would be coming back to the Broncos, Kubiak was back.

The team's senior personnel adviser met with John Elway and a lot of his former players at Broncos headquarters. Kubiak chose not to talk with the media, but others did, about him.

“It was great. I spoke with him and when he left, he spoke to me," Cody Latimer said. "It was good seeing him, and it's good to have him back around.”

“It was good seeing my guy," Safety Darian Stewart said. "He looks good, and I was happy her came out here today."

Derek Wolfe was also excited to see his former head coach.

“I got to see him," Wolfe said. "It was great to see him. He looks healthy and happy. It's going to be nice to have him around.”

Still, Kubiak wasn't around too long. He's on his way to Canton, Ohio with other members of the organization to watch former teammate Terrell Davis go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

