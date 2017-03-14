Gatorade honors Michaela Onyenwere as Colorado POY for 3rd straight year

Grandview Star Michaela Onyenwere is named Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year for the third straight year. (Photo: Michaela Onyenwere)

CHICAGO--Michaela Onyenwere is probably going to need more wall space at home to hang up all of her high-school accomplishments.

For the third straight year, the Grandview star has been named Colorado's Gatorade Girls basketball player of the year.

She now becomes a finalist for Gatorade's National Player of the Year, which will be announced later this month.

The senior finished her career by bringing the Wolves their first state championship in school history this past weekend.

Onyenwere put up incredible numbers throughout her career at Grandview, and averaged 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season.

In addition to being honored for three consecutive years by Gatorade, she was also a McDonald's All-American in 2017.

The Gatorade Player of the Year recipient represents more than just athletic success, as it is also meant to award well-rounded students.

That definitely describes Onyenwere, as she has a 3.35 GPA in the classroom and is very involved in her local church.

Upon graduation, the top-10 high school recruit for her class will play at UCLA.

