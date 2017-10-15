Giants surprisingly lead Broncos, 20-3 in fourth

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos passes against the New York Giants in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER—The New York Giants were so bad, the Denver Broncos were not only supposed to win, but name their score.

The Giants were so bad at 0-5, with their top four receivers, including Odell Beckham Jr, out with injury, with their well-paid cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie suspended for insubordination, the 3-1 Broncos entered this game as a whopping 12-point favorite.

Yet midway through the fourth quarter the Giants were not only beating the Broncos, they were whipping them, 20-3, on an otherwise pleasantly cool, Sunday night at eventually to be renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

It may have been the Broncos worst night in years. Not only did they get drubbed by a heretofore winless opponent, the Broncos suffered what appeared to be serious injuries to receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie.

For a moment it appeared to get even worse for the Broncos as quarterback Trevor Siemian left the game late in the first half after reinjuring his left shoulder while trying to make a tackle on a Janoris Jenkins interception for a touchdown.

Let’s get it out there: The bye came at a bad time for the Broncos. They looked like a top AFC team going in. They were getting crushed by one of the worst NFC teams coming out.

The Broncos had been heavy favorites like this plenty of times before but not in three years. And not since someone named Peyton Manning was their quarterback.

Siemian was the Broncos’ quarterback and he not only generated just 3 points against a Giants’ defense that entered the game ranked 26th in the league, he threw two interceptions. His last throw of the first half was intercepted by Jenkins, who returned it 43 yards for a touchdown.

That pick six put the Giants up 17-3 with 48 seconds remaining in the half. Siemian came up favoring his left shoulder while diving in a futile attempt to tackle Jenkins. It’s the same shoulder Siemian hurt last season and eventually needed surgery to repair.

The Broncos put in backup quarterback Brock Osweiler for the final 48 seconds of the half, but after completing his first pass to Bennie Fowler for 9 yards, the hurry up possession ended in a kneeldown.

The crowd of 75,174 booed their team into the halftime locker room. Siemian came back to play the second half, but a Demaryius Thomas fumble thwarted one promising drive, Brandon McManus had a field goal blocked -- his second failed attempt of the game, and the Broncos had one possession end at the Giants' half-yard line when C.J. Anderson was stacked up on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

For this game, the retired Peyton was in a suite watching his younger brother Eli play quarterback for the Giants.

For starters, it appeared the Broncos were suffering from the bye-week blues. Their timing was a tad off and their offense began with back-to-back series of three-and-outs.

Meanwhile, Eli Manning and the Giants predictably used their first-round rookie tight end Evan Engram and running backs to march down the field against the supposedly vaunted Denver defense. The Giants had a 13-play drive that at one time reached first and goal at the 8 before they stalled and settled for a short Aldrick Rosas field goal and a 3-0 lead.

The Broncos could have come back and tied it thanks to a 33-yard pass play from Trevor Siemian to Emmanuel Sanders, but Brandon McManus’ kicking slump continued as he missed a 35-yard field goal.

McManus has now missed four field goal attempts this year.

The Giants came back on their next drive with two big plays. The first was a third-and-10 play that Manning picked up with a 15-yard completion to Roger Lewis Jr. On the next play, running Orleans Darkwa burst off left guard and through a huge hole for a 47-yard gain to the Broncos’ 13.

Three plays later, Manning rolled right and hit Engram, who ran a sideline rub route to the pylon that beat safety Justin Simmons for a touchdown and a 10-0 Giants lead.

The Broncos’ comeback was through Demaryius Thomas. He had a huge first half, catching six passes for 79 yards. But on first and goal from the Giants 10, Siemian threw three incomplete passes and the Broncos settled for a 30-yard field goal attempt. This time, McManus was true. It was 10-3 Giants.

