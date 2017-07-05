Gray gets first home run in 5-3 win against Reds

Jon Gray #55 of the Colorado Rockies trots around the bases after hitting a 467-foot home run against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field, the first of his career and the longest by a Rockies player this season. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) -- Jon Gray hit his first career homer an estimated 467 feet - the farthest by any Rockies player this season - and pitched effectively into the sixth inning as Colorado beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on a sweltering Wednesday night.

Pat Valaika had a career-high three hits, including a two-run homer and a run-scoring single with two outs in the eighth.

Gray's two-run homer in the second was the longest among pitchers since MLB's Statcast began tracking distances in 2015. Gray even did a hop out of the batter's box and rounded the bases at a leisurely pace.

The right-handed Gray (2-0) was solid on the mound, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing three runs, two earned, in his second start since a broken bone in his left foot sidelined him for two months. Greg Holland threw a shaky ninth for his 28th save to help the slumping Rockies win for the third time in 14 games.

