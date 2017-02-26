Grizzlies hold off the Nuggets in 105-98 loss

Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER (AP) - Mike Conley scored 31 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, and the Memphis Grizzles held off the Denver Nuggets 105-98 on Sunday.

Zach Randolph finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, which snapped a two-game skid. Marc Gasol chipped in 23 points and found his mark from long range by hitting three 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies have now won four straight in Denver - an intriguing run, considering they're just 9-32 all-time in the Mile High City.

Danilo Gallinari had 24 points as Denver dropped to 0-12 this season when failing to reach the 100-point plateau.

The Grizzlies outscored the Nuggets 21-13 in second-chance points and outrebounded them by a 49-39 margin. What's more, Memphis finished 22 of 25 from the free throw line.

