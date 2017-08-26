Halftime report: Colorado State leads Oregon State 24-20 at the break

Aug 26, 2017; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State RB Izzy Matthews celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the 1st quarter against Oregon State at Sonny Lubrick Field at Colorado State Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

The first half in the stadium's history sure didn't lack excitement.

Colorado State's new football home made its debut with a back and forth first half between CSU and Oregon State, as the Rams lead 24-20 heading into the locker room.

What initially looked like a defensive battle quickly turned into a solid showing from each offense.

After both teams went 3-and-out on their first possessions, Oregon State and Colorado State put together back-to-back 80-yard touchdown drives to make it 7-7 early in the first quarter.

The Beavers capitalized on CSU's blown coverage with a 39-yard TD pass to start things off, but the Rams' offense responded with an impressive drive of its own.

Running Back Izzy Matthews scored the first points in the new stadium's history on a one-yard plunge to knot things up at 7.

The first turnover of the game came from CSU Quarterback Nick Stevens, who got crushed in the pocket as he threw a long interception that set up an Oregon State field goal.

However, just like the rest of the half, CSU responded with a 13-play, 76-yard TD drive to take its first lead of the game. Nick Stevens found Dalyn Dawkins for an 18-yard score to make it 14-10.

It didn't take long for the Beavers to quiet down the CSU crowd, though. On the very next play, Oregon State's Ryan Nall found a hole and took it 75 yards to the house to make it 17-14 in favor of the road team.

In the second quarter, the Ram's defense finally made something happen. Rams linebacker Josh Watson forced a fumble deep in Oregon State territory that led to a game-tying field goal.

Just before the half, the Colorado State offense once again put together an impressive 66-yard TD drive, capped off by Dawkins' second score of the day to give Colorado State a 24-17 edge.

But, Oregon State put together a solid two-minute drill drive just before the half to add a field goal.

The Rams will get the ball first to start the second half, hoping to finish their historic day with a victory for the 41,000 fans in attendance.

© 2017 KUSA-TV