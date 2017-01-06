15-year-old Regis girls' basketball player DUNKS in a game

AURORA-- Regis sophomore Francesca Belibi did something in a game that has likely never been done before in Colorado girls preps. She DUNKED.
In what is believed to be the first EVER in-game dunk from a girl in Colorado high school basketball history, the 15-year-old threw down a thunderous one-handed slam Friday night.
After a steal at half court, Belibi found herself on a breakaway against Grand Junction.
Rather than go for the easy layup, she decided to try something that will probably make her a legend in the state forever.
She finished the slam dunk with ease--and thankfully, it got captured on video for the world to see.
(Video courtesy of Abby Wrede)
(© 2017 KUSA)
