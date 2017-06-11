2016-17 High School Top Plays of the Year

2016-17 Top Plays of the Year - Photos by Jack Eberhard (jacksactionshots.com) & Jeremy Chavez (KUSA) (Photo: Jack Eberhard, Jeremy Chavez)

The annual 9NEWS 2017-17 High School Top Plays of the Year have been ranked!

There were so many great plays from high school sports across the board, leaving us in awe in Colorado's high school student athlete athleticism.

This year's top nine plays of the year included: a state championship softball game winning home run, a monstrous alley oop, a record breaking cross country finish, a tenacious behind-the-back lacrosse goal, two leaping one-handed grab touchdowns, a long putt for an impressive state championship finish, the first high school girls basketball dunk, and a nationally eye-catching flipping soccer goal.

Take a look at the extraordinary plays in this year's high school athletics.

