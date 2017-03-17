2017 ALL-USA Colorado Boys and Girls Basketball Teams

DENVER - There were so many great student athletes in Colorado high school basketball this season. So many, that it was hard to narrow down our ALL-USA Colorado High School Basketball teams with all the deserving names.
But, we finally did.
Whether their team made it to a state championship, or they merely dominated throughout the season, these athletes stood out on the court.
These lists were created on season and postseason performance, leadership, excelling in big games and seniority.
|ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball 1st Team
|Player
|School
|Position
|Class
|Year
|College Commitment
|Sam Masten
|Rock Canyon
|G
|5A
|Senior
|D'Shawn Schwartz
|Sand Creek
|PG/SG/SF
|5A
|Senior
|Univ. of Colorado
|Colbey Ross
|Eaglecrest
|G
|5A
|Senior
|Pepperdine Univ.
|Hunter Maldonado
|Vista Ridge
|F
|5A
|Senior
|Univ. of Wyoming
|Braxton Bertolette
|Fossil Ridge
|PG/SG
|5A
|Senior
|Jalen Sanders
|Valor Christian
|F
|4A
|Senior
|Adam Thistlewood
|Golden
|PG
|4A
|Sophomore
|Jervay Green
|George Washington
|SG
|5A
|Senior
|David Simental
|Pueblo West
|G
|4A
|Senior
|Corey Seng
|ThunderRidge
|G
|5A
|Senior
|ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball 2nd Team
|Kenny Foster
|Smoky Hill
|G
|5A
|Sophomore
|Kolton Peterson
|Lakewood
|PG
|5A
|Senior
|Colorado Mesa
|Tanner Ervin
|Resurrection Christian
|G
|3A
|Senior
|Brevin Brimble
|Doherty
|G
|5A
|Senior
|Jake Belknapp
|Mountain Vista
|PF/F/C
|5A
|Senior
|Daylen Kountz
|Denver East
|SG
|5A
|Junior
|Calvin Fugett Jr.
|George Washington
|PG
|5A
|Senior
|Gage Prim
|Grandview
|C
|5A
|Senior
|Jaizec Lottie
|Cherokee Trail
|G
|5A
|Senior
|Titus Reed
|Chatfield
|5A
|ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball Honorable Mention
|Justin Engesser
|Colorado Springs Christian
|SG
|3A
|Senior
|Colorado Christian
|Michael Ward
|Mead
|G
|4A
|Senior
|Jacob Storey
|Lakewood
|PF/C
|5A
|Senior
|Steven Wyman
|Durango
|4A
|Senior
|Michael Dillon
|Evergreen
|F
|4A
|Senior
|Michael Glen
|Basalt
|PF/SF
|3A
|Senior
|Jackson Ehrlin
|Rampart
|PF
|5A
|Senior
|Matthew Johnson
|Rangeview
|PG/SG
|5A
|Senior
|CJ Jennings
|Sierra
|PG/G
|4A
|Senior
|West Texas A&M
|ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball 1st Team
|Michaela Onyenwere
|Grandview
|F
|5A
|Senior
|UCLA
|Kylie Jimenez
|Horizon
|PG
|5A
|Senior
|Portland State
|Tatum Rembao
|Loveland
|PG/SG
|5A
|Senior
|Halley Miklos
|Liberty Common
|SF/PF
|3A
|Senior
|Cornell
|Ashley Van Sickle
|Ralston Valley
|PG
|5A
|Senior
|Peyton Carter
|Monarch
|PG
|5A
|Senior
|Univ. of Colorado
|Whitney Jacob
|Mullen
|SF/PF
|4A
|Senior
|Regis Univ.
|Jana Van Gytenbeek
|Cherry Creek
|PG
|5A
|Freshman
|Olivia Lough
|Pueblo West
|PF/SF
|4A
|Junior
|Anna Weibel
|Estes park
|PF/C
|3A
|Senior
|Sacramento State
|ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball 2nd Team
|Jasmine Jeffcoat
|Monarch
|F
|5A
|Senior
|Univ. of Missouri (KC)
|Ashley Madden
|Pomona
|SG/PG
|5A
|Senior
|Colorado Mesa
|Camilla Emsbo
|Lakewood
|F
|5A
|Junior
|Sarah McGinley
|Heritage Christian
|SG/PF
|1A
|Senior
|Autumn Watts
|Highlands Ranch
|SF/PF/C
|5A
|Sophomore
|Makena Prey
|Golden
|C/PF
|4A
|Junior
|Francesca Belibi
|Regis Jesuit
|F/PF/SF
|5A
|Sophomore
|Megan Roberts
|Dayspring Christian
|F/C
|2A
|Junior
|Claudia Dillon
|Evergreen
|PF
|4A
|Junior
|Gabi Lucero
|Pueblo South
|4A
|Sophomore
|Bree-ann Carwin
|South Baca
|PG
|1A
|Senior
|ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball Honorable Mention
|Sarah Bevington
|Ralston Valley
|F
|5A
|Senior
|Leilah Vigil
|Grandview
|W
|5A
|Junior
|Aubriana Noti
|Doherty
|C
|5A
|Senior
|Makayla Hemingway
|Cherokee Trail
|PG/SG
|5A
|Freshman
|Grace O'Neil
|Fairview
|5A
|Senior
|Ashley Panem
|Fairview
|5A
|Junior
|Delaynie Byrne
|Ralston Valley
|F/G/P
|5A
|Sophomore
|Angi Reed
|D'Evelyn
|PG/SG
|4A
|Junior
|Taryn Foxen
|Cherokee Trail
|SG
|5A
|Senior
|Chadron
|Ashley Steffeck
|Fossil Ridge
|G
|5A
|Sophomore
