2017 ALL-USA Colorado Boys and Girls Basketball Teams

DENVER - There were so many great student athletes in Colorado high school basketball this season. So many, that it was hard to narrow down our ALL-USA Colorado High School Basketball teams with all the deserving names.

But, we finally did.

Whether their team made it to a state championship, or they merely dominated throughout the season, these athletes stood out on the court.

These lists were created on season and postseason performance, leadership, excelling in big games and seniority.

ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball 1st Team Player School Position Class Year College Commitment Sam Masten Rock Canyon G 5A Senior D'Shawn Schwartz Sand Creek PG/SG/SF 5A Senior Univ. of Colorado Colbey Ross Eaglecrest G 5A Senior Pepperdine Univ. Hunter Maldonado Vista Ridge F 5A Senior Univ. of Wyoming Braxton Bertolette Fossil Ridge PG/SG 5A Senior Jalen Sanders Valor Christian F 4A Senior Adam Thistlewood Golden PG 4A Sophomore Jervay Green George Washington SG 5A Senior David Simental Pueblo West G 4A Senior Corey Seng ThunderRidge G 5A Senior ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball 2nd Team Kenny Foster Smoky Hill G 5A Sophomore Kolton Peterson Lakewood PG 5A Senior Colorado Mesa Tanner Ervin Resurrection Christian G 3A Senior Brevin Brimble Doherty G 5A Senior Jake Belknapp Mountain Vista PF/F/C 5A Senior Daylen Kountz Denver East SG 5A Junior Calvin Fugett Jr. George Washington PG 5A Senior Gage Prim Grandview C 5A Senior Jaizec Lottie Cherokee Trail G 5A Senior Titus Reed Chatfield 5A ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball Honorable Mention Justin Engesser Colorado Springs Christian SG 3A Senior Colorado Christian Michael Ward Mead G 4A Senior Jacob Storey Lakewood PF/C 5A Senior Steven Wyman Durango 4A Senior Michael Dillon Evergreen F 4A Senior Michael Glen Basalt PF/SF 3A Senior Jackson Ehrlin Rampart PF 5A Senior Matthew Johnson Rangeview PG/SG 5A Senior CJ Jennings Sierra PG/G 4A Senior West Texas A&M ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball 1st Team Michaela Onyenwere Grandview F 5A Senior UCLA Kylie Jimenez Horizon PG 5A Senior Portland State Tatum Rembao Loveland PG/SG 5A Senior Halley Miklos Liberty Common SF/PF 3A Senior Cornell Ashley Van Sickle Ralston Valley PG 5A Senior Peyton Carter Monarch PG 5A Senior Univ. of Colorado Whitney Jacob Mullen SF/PF 4A Senior Regis Univ. Jana Van Gytenbeek Cherry Creek PG 5A Freshman Olivia Lough Pueblo West PF/SF 4A Junior Anna Weibel Estes park PF/C 3A Senior Sacramento State ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball 2nd Team Jasmine Jeffcoat Monarch F 5A Senior Univ. of Missouri (KC) Ashley Madden Pomona SG/PG 5A Senior Colorado Mesa Camilla Emsbo Lakewood F 5A Junior Sarah McGinley Heritage Christian SG/PF 1A Senior Autumn Watts Highlands Ranch SF/PF/C 5A Sophomore Makena Prey Golden C/PF 4A Junior Francesca Belibi Regis Jesuit F/PF/SF 5A Sophomore Megan Roberts Dayspring Christian F/C 2A Junior Claudia Dillon Evergreen PF 4A Junior Gabi Lucero Pueblo South 4A Sophomore Bree-ann Carwin South Baca PG 1A Senior ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball Honorable Mention Sarah Bevington Ralston Valley F 5A Senior Leilah Vigil Grandview W 5A Junior Aubriana Noti Doherty C 5A Senior Makayla Hemingway Cherokee Trail PG/SG 5A Freshman Grace O'Neil Fairview 5A Senior Ashley Panem Fairview 5A Junior Delaynie Byrne Ralston Valley F/G/P 5A Sophomore Angi Reed D'Evelyn PG/SG 4A Junior Taryn Foxen Cherokee Trail SG 5A Senior Chadron Ashley Steffeck Fossil Ridge G 5A Sophomore

