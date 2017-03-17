KUSA
2017 ALL-USA Colorado Boys and Girls Basketball Teams

We made our All-USA Colorado basketball teams for girls and boys high school basketball.

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 6:34 PM. MDT March 17, 2017

DENVER - There were so many great student athletes in Colorado high school basketball this season. So many, that it was hard to narrow down our ALL-USA Colorado High School Basketball teams with all the deserving names.

But, we finally did. 

Whether their team made it to a state championship, or they merely dominated throughout the season, these athletes stood out on the court. 

These lists were created on season and postseason performance, leadership, excelling in big games and seniority.

ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball 1st Team
Player School Position Class Year College Commitment
Sam Masten Rock Canyon G 5A Senior  
D'Shawn Schwartz Sand Creek PG/SG/SF 5A Senior Univ. of Colorado
Colbey Ross Eaglecrest G 5A Senior Pepperdine Univ. 
Hunter Maldonado Vista Ridge F 5A Senior Univ. of Wyoming
Braxton Bertolette Fossil Ridge PG/SG 5A Senior  
Jalen Sanders Valor Christian F 4A Senior  
Adam Thistlewood Golden PG 4A Sophomore  
Jervay Green George Washington SG 5A Senior  
David Simental Pueblo West G 4A Senior  
Corey Seng ThunderRidge G 5A Senior  
ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball 2nd Team
Kenny Foster Smoky Hill G 5A Sophomore  
Kolton Peterson Lakewood PG 5A Senior Colorado Mesa
Tanner Ervin Resurrection Christian G 3A Senior  
Brevin Brimble Doherty G 5A Senior  
Jake Belknapp Mountain Vista PF/F/C 5A Senior  
Daylen Kountz Denver East SG 5A Junior  
Calvin Fugett Jr.  George Washington PG 5A Senior  
Gage Prim Grandview  C 5A Senior  
Jaizec Lottie Cherokee Trail  G 5A Senior  
Titus Reed Chatfield   5A    
ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball Honorable Mention
Justin Engesser Colorado Springs Christian SG 3A Senior Colorado Christian 
Michael Ward  Mead G 4A Senior  
Jacob Storey Lakewood PF/C 5A Senior  
Steven Wyman Durango   4A Senior  
Michael Dillon  Evergreen  F 4A Senior  
Michael Glen Basalt PF/SF 3A Senior  
Jackson Ehrlin Rampart PF 5A Senior  
Matthew Johnson  Rangeview PG/SG 5A Senior  
CJ Jennings Sierra PG/G 4A Senior West Texas A&M
ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball 1st Team
Michaela Onyenwere Grandview F 5A Senior UCLA
Kylie Jimenez Horizon PG 5A Senior Portland State
Tatum Rembao Loveland PG/SG 5A Senior  
Halley Miklos Liberty Common SF/PF 3A Senior Cornell
Ashley Van Sickle Ralston Valley  PG 5A Senior  
Peyton Carter  Monarch  PG 5A Senior Univ. of Colorado
Whitney Jacob Mullen SF/PF 4A Senior Regis Univ. 
Jana Van Gytenbeek Cherry Creek  PG 5A Freshman  
Olivia Lough Pueblo West PF/SF 4A Junior  
Anna Weibel Estes park  PF/C 3A Senior Sacramento State
ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball 2nd Team
Jasmine Jeffcoat Monarch  F 5A Senior Univ. of Missouri (KC)
Ashley Madden Pomona SG/PG 5A Senior Colorado Mesa
Camilla Emsbo Lakewood F 5A Junior  
Sarah McGinley Heritage Christian  SG/PF 1A Senior  
Autumn Watts Highlands Ranch  SF/PF/C 5A Sophomore  
Makena Prey  Golden  C/PF 4A Junior  
Francesca Belibi Regis Jesuit F/PF/SF 5A Sophomore  
Megan Roberts  Dayspring Christian  F/C 2A Junior  
Claudia Dillon Evergreen PF 4A Junior  
Gabi Lucero Pueblo South    4A Sophomore  
Bree-ann Carwin South Baca PG 1A Senior  
ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball Honorable Mention
Sarah Bevington Ralston Valley  F 5A Senior  
Leilah Vigil  Grandview W 5A Junior  
Aubriana Noti Doherty  C 5A Senior  
Makayla Hemingway  Cherokee Trail  PG/SG 5A Freshman  
Grace O'Neil  Fairview   5A Senior  
Ashley Panem Fairview   5A Junior  
Delaynie Byrne Ralston Valley  F/G/P 5A Sophomore  
Angi Reed  D'Evelyn PG/SG 4A Junior  
Taryn Foxen Cherokee Trail  SG 5A Senior Chadron
Ashley Steffeck Fossil Ridge  G 5A Sophomore  

 

