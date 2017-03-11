2017 Boys' 4A State Basketball Championship extended highlights

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Check out Decode DC's podcast called "I'm a reformed lobbyist. Ask me anything."
-
Couple relives brutal home invasion in court
-
Wheat heart
-
Safety concerns over border spring break
-
9 things to do in Colorado this weekend (March 10-12)
-
Tiny home village proposed for homeless
-
Both drivers killed in head-on crash that sparked a grass fire
-
Bipartisan not a synonym for unanimous
-
Car hits A Line crossing gate
-
DiCaprio invests in Boulder company
More Stories
-
Man credited with saving two overdose victimsMar 11, 2017, 10:04 p.m.
-
Fire danger returns Sunday, Red Flag Warning in effectMar 11, 2017, 12:41 p.m.
-
Bagpiper proposes during St. Patrick's Day paradeMar 11, 2017, 6:17 p.m.