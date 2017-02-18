DENVER--The Pepsi Center saw some amazing feats Saturday.
From four pairs of brothers each fighting for state titles, to a four-time champion getting a standing ovation from the full crowd, to plenty of great matches that went down to the finish, the 2017 Colorado high-school state wrestling tournament had it all.
The biggest storyline of the day was Pueblo County Senior Hunter Willits going a perfect 4/4 in his high-school state wrestling career, beating Longmont's Nathan Morris in the 152-pound weight class for his fourth consecutive championship.
When the final whistle blew, the Pepsi Center crowd erupted as Willits gave a bow--becoming just the 20th wrestler in Colorado history to accomplish a four-peat.
It was a pretty good day for his family too. His twin brother, Grant Willits, notched his third state championship, winning in the 132-pound weight class.
Another pair of brothers--Mountain Vista's Trent Schultz and his brother Cohl from Ponderosa--were also crowned state champions Saturday.
A third pair of brothers were vying for championships on the mats, but only one came out victorious.
Poudre Senior Jacob Greenwood won a title in the 138-pound weight class, defeating Coronado's Kj Kearns.
However, his brother Job fell just short in 126, as Arvada West's Cody Fatzinger came out on top.
Finally: the Delacerda brothers of Alamosa rounded out the family tree of state-champion hopefuls.
Isaiah Delacerda--a senior--finished his high-school career in the 113-pound weight class with a state championship.
Unfortunately, his brother, Elijah Delacerda, was taken down in 106.
Below, you can find the full list of results from the 2017 state tournament.
Colorado Team Champions
5A
1st place) Pomona
2nd place) Grand Junction
4A
1st place) Pueblo County
2nd place) Greeley Central
3A
1st place) Valley
2nd place) Jefferson
2A
1st place) Rocky Ford
2nd place) Meeker
Colorado Individual Champions
5A
106
1st place) Junior Malik Heinselman- Castle View
2nd place) Freshman Dawson Collins- Grand Junction
113
1st place) Sophomore Justin Pacheco- Pomona
2nd place) Senior Stephen Dabelko- Coronado
120
1st place) Sophomore Colton Yapoujian- Pomona
2nd place) Freshman Darren Green- Broomfield
126
1st place) Senior Cody Fatzinger- Arvada West
2nd place) Sophomore Job Greenwood- Poudre
132
1st place) Sophomore Theorius Robison- Pomona
2nd place) Junior Dylan Martinez- Grand Junction
138
1st place) Junior Jacob Greenwood- Poudre
2nd place) Sophomore Kj Kearns- Coronado
145
1st place) Junior Josiah Rider- Grand Junction
2nd place) Junior Parker Benekas- Ponderosa
152
1st place) Junior Gabriel Dinette- Lakewood
2nd place) Junior Josh Betts- Rocky Mountain
160
1st place) Senior Jason Romero- Pomona
2nd place) Senior Josh Richardson- Cherokee Trail
170
1st place) Junior Tate Samuelson- Castle View
2nd place) Junior Nolan Krone- Pomona
182
1st place) Senior Jimmy Weaver- Coronado
2nd place) Junior Jayden Woodruff- Ponderosa
195
1st place) Senior Trent Schultz- Mountain Vista
2nd place) Senior Zeke Silva- Cherokee Trail
220
1st place) Sophomore Cohl Schultz- Ponderosa
2nd place) Senior Max Gonzales- Cherokee Trail
285
1st place) Senior Gabriel Baumgartner- Grandview
2nd place) Senior Tanner Aitken- Brighton
4A
106
1st place) Sophomore Brendon Garcia- Pueblo County
2nd place) Sophomore Patrick Allis- Discovery Canyon
113
1st place) Junior Josh Nira- Greeley Central
2nd place) Junior Josiah Nava- Pueblo County
120
1st place) Freshman Dominick Serrano- Windsor
2nd place) Sophomore Nathan Bonham- Pueblo County
126
1st place) Sophomore Andre Alirez- Greeley Central
2nd place) Senior Riley Prough- Glenwood Springs
132
1st place) Senior Grant Willits- Pueblo County
2nd place) Junior Mike McFadden- Cheyenne Mountain
138
1st place) Senior Chris Sandoval- Windsor
2nd place) Senior Justin Davis- Pueblo County
145
1st place) Senior Tommy Stager- Niwot
2nd place) Junior Elijah Valdez- Mesa Ridge
152
1st place) Senior Hunter Willits- Pueblo County
2nd place) Senior Nathan Morris- Longmont
160
1st place) Senior Peter Isaias- Pine Creek
2nd place) Senior Zac Baker- Cheyenne Mountain
170
1st place) Senior Erminio Barrera- Grand Junction Central
2nd place) Senior Elias Manzanares- Pueblo South
182
1st place) Senior Myles Wilson- Glenwood Springs
2nd place) Junior Dante Garcia- Pueblo County
195
1st place) Senior Donovan Rincon- Pueblo County
2nd place) Senior Hunter Mooring- Pueblo West
220
1st place) Senior Weston Hunt- Pueblo West
2nd place) Junior Dominick Fin- Mesa Ridge
285
1st place) Freshman Andy Garcia- Pueblo East
2nd place) Junior Alefosio Saipaia- Sand Creek
3A
106
1st place) Freshman Jacob Duran- Fort Lupton
2nd place) Sophomore Elijah Delacerda- Alamosa
113
1st place) Senior Isaiah Delacerda- Alamosa
2nd place) Sophomore A.J. Serna- Grand Valley
120
1st place) Sophomore Joe Chavez- Centauri
2nd place) Freshman Jimmy Ramirez III- Jefferson
126
1st place) Senior Jody Sandoval- Fort Lupton
2nd place) Senior Moises Juarez- Monte Vista
132
1st place) Senior Kyle Cisneros- Jefferson
2nd place) Junior Brandon Damian- Valley
138
1st place) Senior Noah Hermosillo- Eagle Valley
2nd place) Senior Quinton Montague- Centauri
145
1st place) Senior Aaron Trujillo- Valley
2nd place) Junior Brandon Buhr- Centauri
152
1st place) Freshman Isaiah Salazar- Eaton
2nd place) Junior Jimmy Laconte- Weld Central
160
1st place) Senior Kolsen Welham- Holy Family
2nd place) Junior Hayden Johnson- Steamboat Springs
170
1st place) Junior Josh Flanagan- Valley
2nd place) Junior Mikinzie Klimper- Moffat County
182
1st place) Senior William Tyler- La Junta
2nd place) Sophomore Nathan Johnso- The Classical Academy
195
1st place) Senior Fabian Estrada- Alameda
2nd place) Junior Deven Mosman- Ridgeview Academy
220
1st place) Senior Oscar Lopez- Jefferson
2nd place) Senior Evan Hoff- Grand Valley
285
1st place) Senior Ricky Ayala- Sheridan
2nd place) Junior Logan Church- Delta
2A
106
1st place) Senior Jacob Rodriguez- Rocky Ford
2nd place) Freshman Chris McKenna- John Mall
113
1st place) Sophomore Dillon Jaramillo- Rocky Ford
2nd place) Sophomore Sergio Campos- Hotchkiss
120
1st place) Freshman Wesley Vanmarte- John Mall
2nd place) Sophomore Brendyn Nordyke- Holly
126
1st place) Senior Jonathan Andreatta- John Mall
2nd place) Junior Cody Jacobsen- Burlington
132
1st place) Senior Cody Venem- Rocky Ford
2nd place) Senior Marshal Ross- John Mall
138
1st place) Senior Sheridan Harvey- Meeker
2nd place) Sophomore Sackett Chesnik- Paonia
145
1st place) Senior Britton Holmes- Peyton
2nd place) Senior Ethan Appenzeller- Ignacio
152
1st place) Senior Hayden Harris- Norwood
2nd place) Sophomore Jace Logan- Sorocco
160
1st place) Junior Aidan Dabal- Norwood
2nd place) Senior Wade Katzdorn- Hotchkiss
170
1st place) Senior Trenton Armintrout- Norwood
2nd place) Senior Casey Turner- Meeker
182
1st place) Junior Keegan Bean- Lyons
2nd place) Senior Chase Rule- Meekers
195
1st place) Senior Jason Murphy- John Mall\
2nd place) Senior Christian Carson- Hayden
220
1st place) Junior Kaleb Gaede- Limon
2nd place) Senior Ethan Barnes- Norwood
285
1st place) Senior Trevor Smith- Paonia
2nd place) Senior Tyler Ilgen- Meeker
