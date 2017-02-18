Hunter Willits of Pueblo County celebrates his fourth consecutive wrestling state title at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, February 18. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER--The Pepsi Center saw some amazing feats Saturday.

From four pairs of brothers each fighting for state titles, to a four-time champion getting a standing ovation from the full crowd, to plenty of great matches that went down to the finish, the 2017 Colorado high-school state wrestling tournament had it all.

The biggest storyline of the day was Pueblo County Senior Hunter Willits going a perfect 4/4 in his high-school state wrestling career, beating Longmont's Nathan Morris in the 152-pound weight class for his fourth consecutive championship.

When the final whistle blew, the Pepsi Center crowd erupted as Willits gave a bow--becoming just the 20th wrestler in Colorado history to accomplish a four-peat.

It was a pretty good day for his family too. His twin brother, Grant Willits, notched his third state championship, winning in the 132-pound weight class.

Another pair of brothers--Mountain Vista's Trent Schultz and his brother Cohl from Ponderosa--were also crowned state champions Saturday.

A third pair of brothers were vying for championships on the mats, but only one came out victorious.

Poudre Senior Jacob Greenwood won a title in the 138-pound weight class, defeating Coronado's Kj Kearns.

However, his brother Job fell just short in 126, as Arvada West's Cody Fatzinger came out on top.

Finally: the Delacerda brothers of Alamosa rounded out the family tree of state-champion hopefuls.

Isaiah Delacerda--a senior--finished his high-school career in the 113-pound weight class with a state championship.

Unfortunately, his brother, Elijah Delacerda, was taken down in 106.

Below, you can find the full list of results from the 2017 state tournament.

Colorado Team Champions

5A

1st place) Pomona

2nd place) Grand Junction

4A

1st place) Pueblo County

2nd place) Greeley Central

3A

1st place) Valley

2nd place) Jefferson

2A

1st place) Rocky Ford

2nd place) Meeker

Colorado Individual Champions

5A

106

1st place) Junior Malik Heinselman- Castle View

2nd place) Freshman Dawson Collins- Grand Junction

113

1st place) Sophomore Justin Pacheco- Pomona

2nd place) Senior Stephen Dabelko- Coronado

120

1st place) Sophomore Colton Yapoujian- Pomona

2nd place) Freshman Darren Green- Broomfield

126

1st place) Senior Cody Fatzinger- Arvada West

2nd place) Sophomore Job Greenwood- Poudre

132

1st place) Sophomore Theorius Robison- Pomona

2nd place) Junior Dylan Martinez- Grand Junction

138

1st place) Junior Jacob Greenwood- Poudre

2nd place) Sophomore Kj Kearns- Coronado

145

1st place) Junior Josiah Rider- Grand Junction

2nd place) Junior Parker Benekas- Ponderosa

152

1st place) Junior Gabriel Dinette- Lakewood

2nd place) Junior Josh Betts- Rocky Mountain

160

1st place) Senior Jason Romero- Pomona

2nd place) Senior Josh Richardson- Cherokee Trail

170

1st place) Junior Tate Samuelson- Castle View

2nd place) Junior Nolan Krone- Pomona

182

1st place) Senior Jimmy Weaver- Coronado

2nd place) Junior Jayden Woodruff- Ponderosa

195

1st place) Senior Trent Schultz- Mountain Vista

2nd place) Senior Zeke Silva- Cherokee Trail

220

1st place) Sophomore Cohl Schultz- Ponderosa

2nd place) Senior Max Gonzales- Cherokee Trail

285

1st place) Senior Gabriel Baumgartner- Grandview

2nd place) Senior Tanner Aitken- Brighton

4A

106

1st place) Sophomore Brendon Garcia- Pueblo County

2nd place) Sophomore Patrick Allis- Discovery Canyon

113

1st place) Junior Josh Nira- Greeley Central

2nd place) Junior Josiah Nava- Pueblo County

120

1st place) Freshman Dominick Serrano- Windsor

2nd place) Sophomore Nathan Bonham- Pueblo County

126

1st place) Sophomore Andre Alirez- Greeley Central

2nd place) Senior Riley Prough- Glenwood Springs

132

1st place) Senior Grant Willits- Pueblo County

2nd place) Junior Mike McFadden- Cheyenne Mountain

138

1st place) Senior Chris Sandoval- Windsor

2nd place) Senior Justin Davis- Pueblo County

145

1st place) Senior Tommy Stager- Niwot

2nd place) Junior Elijah Valdez- Mesa Ridge

152

1st place) Senior Hunter Willits- Pueblo County

2nd place) Senior Nathan Morris- Longmont

160

1st place) Senior Peter Isaias- Pine Creek

2nd place) Senior Zac Baker- Cheyenne Mountain

170

1st place) Senior Erminio Barrera- Grand Junction Central

2nd place) Senior Elias Manzanares- Pueblo South

182

1st place) Senior Myles Wilson- Glenwood Springs

2nd place) Junior Dante Garcia- Pueblo County

195

1st place) Senior Donovan Rincon- Pueblo County

2nd place) Senior Hunter Mooring- Pueblo West

220

1st place) Senior Weston Hunt- Pueblo West

2nd place) Junior Dominick Fin- Mesa Ridge

285

1st place) Freshman Andy Garcia- Pueblo East

2nd place) Junior Alefosio Saipaia- Sand Creek

3A

106

1st place) Freshman Jacob Duran- Fort Lupton

2nd place) Sophomore Elijah Delacerda- Alamosa

113

1st place) Senior Isaiah Delacerda- Alamosa

2nd place) Sophomore A.J. Serna- Grand Valley

120

1st place) Sophomore Joe Chavez- Centauri

2nd place) Freshman Jimmy Ramirez III- Jefferson

126

1st place) Senior Jody Sandoval- Fort Lupton

2nd place) Senior Moises Juarez- Monte Vista

132

1st place) Senior Kyle Cisneros- Jefferson

2nd place) Junior Brandon Damian- Valley

138

1st place) Senior Noah Hermosillo- Eagle Valley

2nd place) Senior Quinton Montague- Centauri

145

1st place) Senior Aaron Trujillo- Valley

2nd place) Junior Brandon Buhr- Centauri

152

1st place) Freshman Isaiah Salazar- Eaton

2nd place) Junior Jimmy Laconte- Weld Central

160

1st place) Senior Kolsen Welham- Holy Family

2nd place) Junior Hayden Johnson- Steamboat Springs

170

1st place) Junior Josh Flanagan- Valley

2nd place) Junior Mikinzie Klimper- Moffat County

182

1st place) Senior William Tyler- La Junta

2nd place) Sophomore Nathan Johnso- The Classical Academy

195

1st place) Senior Fabian Estrada- Alameda

2nd place) Junior Deven Mosman- Ridgeview Academy

220

1st place) Senior Oscar Lopez- Jefferson

2nd place) Senior Evan Hoff- Grand Valley

285

1st place) Senior Ricky Ayala- Sheridan

2nd place) Junior Logan Church- Delta

2A

106

1st place) Senior Jacob Rodriguez- Rocky Ford

2nd place) Freshman Chris McKenna- John Mall

113

1st place) Sophomore Dillon Jaramillo- Rocky Ford

2nd place) Sophomore Sergio Campos- Hotchkiss

120

1st place) Freshman Wesley Vanmarte- John Mall

2nd place) Sophomore Brendyn Nordyke- Holly

126

1st place) Senior Jonathan Andreatta- John Mall

2nd place) Junior Cody Jacobsen- Burlington

132

1st place) Senior Cody Venem- Rocky Ford

2nd place) Senior Marshal Ross- John Mall

138

1st place) Senior Sheridan Harvey- Meeker

2nd place) Sophomore Sackett Chesnik- Paonia

145

1st place) Senior Britton Holmes- Peyton

2nd place) Senior Ethan Appenzeller- Ignacio

152

1st place) Senior Hayden Harris- Norwood

2nd place) Sophomore Jace Logan- Sorocco

160

1st place) Junior Aidan Dabal- Norwood

2nd place) Senior Wade Katzdorn- Hotchkiss

170

1st place) Senior Trenton Armintrout- Norwood

2nd place) Senior Casey Turner- Meeker

182

1st place) Junior Keegan Bean- Lyons

2nd place) Senior Chase Rule- Meekers

195

1st place) Senior Jason Murphy- John Mall\

2nd place) Senior Christian Carson- Hayden

220

1st place) Junior Kaleb Gaede- Limon

2nd place) Senior Ethan Barnes- Norwood

285

1st place) Senior Trevor Smith- Paonia

2nd place) Senior Tyler Ilgen- Meeker

