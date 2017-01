2017 Early College Commitments

2017 College Commitments (Photo: Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com, Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

KUSA -- High school athletes and colleges start looking early to seal their teams for the upcoming seasons. There's no question that Colorado has great high school talent in the class of 2017 and they're beginning to commit to their futures following their final high school season.

If you would like to get on the 9NEWS College Commitments list, email us at signingday@9news.com or tweet us at @9Preps with the name of the athlete and their high school, college, and sport with a photo. (All photos accompanied with photographer credit and rights)

Early College Commitments 2017 Academy (The) Lanessa Amador Colby CC Softball Air Academy Natalie Sannes Mercer Women's Lacrosse Mitchell Shaw Lake Land JC Baseball Arapahoe Chase Douglas Air Force Men's Lacrosse Blake Widlund Air Force Men's Lacrosse Laurel Eiber Indiana Women's Swimming Griffin Eiber Indiana Men's Swimming Liam O'Connor Carthage Men's Lacrosse Sydney Maxson Colgate Women's Soccer Arvada West Tyler Norris Western Nebraska CC Baseball Ava Kopperschlager Williston State College Softball Sara Mitchell Butler CC (KS) Softball Jacob Angelopulos Adams State Baseball Brittney Phillips Adams State Softball Ethan Wesler Colorado College Men's Soccer Casey Southwick Central Christian College Baseball Delaney Fletcher Otero JC Softball Ian Forbes William Penn Univ. Baseball Bayfield Sam Westbrook Colorado Mesa Football Bear Creek Walker Rumsey Univ. of Colorado (Colo. Springs) Baseball Boulder Connor Fox Georgetown Men's Lacrosse Lauren Moss Florida Gulf Coast Women's Soccer Brighton Shaylee Befus Jacksonville Beach Volleyball Liam Eddy Wichita State Baseball Sione Heimuli-Lund Stanford Football Broomfield Jordan Goodwin Univ. of Colorado Women's Soccer Lindsey Malkin Univ. of Arkansas Softball Taylor Gilmore Univ. of Arizona Softball Blake Rohm Univ. of Virginia Baseball James Notary Texas Christian (TCU) Baseball Austin Crump Univ. of the Pacific Men's Swimming Avery Bohn Trinidad State Softball Castle View Michael Blais Colorado Mesa Men's Lacrosse Brenna Knoll Davenport Women's Lacrosse Rylie Pattison Findlay Volleyball Tyelar Rhoman Georgetown Women's Lacrosse Chaparral Hunter Graefe John Hopkins Men's Lacrosse Sara Breckbill Fort Hays State Softball Jonah Jenkins Dartmouth Baseball Jasmine Schmidt Palm Beach Atlantic Volleyball Grace Miles Colorado State (Pueblo) Volleyball Rebekah Williams Belhaven Univ. Volleyball Chatfield Dalton Keene Virginia Tech Football Kylie Yang Univ. of Tampa Women's Lacrosse Jack Winkler Univ. of San Francisco Baseball Phillip Gustafson Navy Men's Soccer Kylie Young Tampa Women's Lacrosse Jenelle Crozier Univ. of Minnesota Women's Diving Haley Fuller Univ. of Alabama Birmingham Volleyball Cherokee Trail Audrey Pickett Colorado State Softball Connor Nantkes Washington State Baseball Alesia Garcia Univ.of New Mexico Women's Soccer Taryn Foxen Chadron Women's Basketball Kenzie Hendon Univ. of Illinois Volleyball Londyn Johnson Univ. of Connecticut Volleyball Joe Cox Doane Men's Basketball Jordan Herrera Norther Colorado Women's Cross Country Max Gonzales Colorado State (Pueblo) Football Cherry Creek Jack Calderone Loyola Men's Lacrosse Meg Halvorson Univ. of Denver Women's Soccer Asher Nolting Air Force Men's Lacrosse Libby Geraghty Univ. of Colorado Women's Soccer Caitlin McPherson Univ. of Colorado Women's Soccer Griffin Gharrity Rutgers Men's Lacrosse Eliza Radochronski Univ. of Denver Women's Lacrosse Jacob Hallam Marquette Men's Lacrosse Jonathan Van Diest Univ. of Colorado Football Dante Sparaco (IMG Academy) Univ. of Colorado Football Santino Marchiol (IMG Academy) Texas A&M Football Daisy Schultz Northern Colorado Volleyball Hope Adams Denison (Ohio) Women's Lacrosse JT Simonton Bellarmine (Kentucky) Men's Lacrosse Tanner O'Tremba Texas Tech Baseball Sam Colehower Northern Colorado Baseball Andy Beyene Regis Univ. Baseball Hope Adams Denison (Ohio) Women's Lacrosse Ethan Hillis Amherst College Men's Tennis Connor Till Ithaca (N.Y.) Men's Lacrosse Valerie Blake Black Hills State Volleyball Charlotte Godfrey Denison Univ. Women's Field Hockey & Lacrosse Emma Godfrey Dickinson College Women's Field Hockey & Lacrosse Curtis Appleton Washburn Football Allison Dwinnell Macalaster College Women's Basketball & Soccer Natalie Evans Westminster College Women's Soccer Meg Halvorson Univ. of Denver Women's Soccer Trey Jones Univ. of Northern Colorado Football Dominic Montoya Hastings College Football Devon Peterson Colorado State Women's Track & Field Tyler Shaffer Colorado Mesa Football Trey Windham Colorado Mesa Football Cheyenne Mountain Ellie Gubser Colorado State Volleyball Daniel Carr California Men's Swimming Luke White Univ. of Colo. (Colo. Springs) Men's Soccer Lauren Jones Colorado State Women's Soccer Colorado Academy Matt Pollack Kenyon (Ohio) Men's Lacrosse Colorado Springs Christian Justin Engesser Colorado Christian Men's Basketball Columbine Amanda Porter Univ. of Arizona Women's Soccer Chase Anderson Garden City JC Baseball Mikey Griebel North Dakota Football TJ Callahan Colorado Mesa Football Jackson Block Univ. of Northern Colorado Football Ashton Mansur Arizona Western Baseball Garrett Gilleland Garden City CC Football Conifer Olivia Le Blanc Maine Maritime Women's Lacrosse Dakota Ridge Hannah Kratz Fresno State Women's Lacrosse Keegan Cryder Univ. of Wyoming Football Miranda Goepfert Cornell (Iowa) Softball Brendan Williams Adams State Men's Lacrosse Nick Scott Illinois Wesleyan Univ. Men's Lacrosse Carter Akerfelds Iowa Western Baseball David Brandt Black Hills State Football Derick Demgen Presentation College Football Dawson Gorton Presentation College Football Charlye Levy Eastern Utah State Softball Brynn Martin Univ. of Alabama Women's Soccer Nick Scott Illinois Wesleyan Men's Lacrosse Amber Sharshel Grodon College Women's Soccer Brendan Williams Adams State Univ. Men's Lacrosse Dawson Kyle Sudol Rollins (Fla.) Men's Lacrosse Wyatt Watts Tufts (Mass.) Men's Lacrosse Hannah Isenhart Tufts Univ. Women's Soccer Isha Banerjee Colby College Women's Tennis Denver East Jullian Keller Bethany College Football Kendall Claire Gilmore Lindenwood Field Hockey Chase Jackson Wichita State Volleyball Julia Baroth Univ. of Colorado (Colo. Springs) Women's Golf Kate Burney Univ. of Michigan Women's Field Hockey Gabrielle Costain Univ. of Northern Colorado Women's Soccer Andrea Daves Univ. of Nebraska (Omaha) Women's Soccer Sam Golla Univ. of California (Berkeley) Rugby Max Gottesfeld Denison Univ. Men's Soccer MyKael Haney Colorado State Univ. (Pueblo) Men's Lacrosse Patrick Kauffmann Univ. of Puget Sound Baseball John Marsh Cornell Wrestling Connell Maxwell Western State Football Lula Mitchell Colorado Mesa Women's Lacrosse Maya Patterson Nova Southeastern Univ. Volleyball Dayspring Christian Academy Makayla Bell Black Hills State Volleyball Caleb Urwiller Western State Football Denver South Esaias Gandy Univ. of Wyoming Football Discovery Canyon Alexandra Palmer Middle Tennessee State Women's Soccer Kaven Sook Hastings (Neb.) Baseball Doherty Riley Furbush Univ. of Wyoming Women's Soccer Gabi Chapa Univ. of Illinois Volleyball Aubriana Noti Western Nebraska Women's Basketball Lyria Brook Western State Volleyball Kiara Olson Colorado State - Pueblo Volleyball Zac Bosler Northeastern JC Baseball Douglas County Jordan Acosta Colorado State Softball Kate Leachman Idaho State Women's Soccer Eaglecrest Elijah Brockman Air Force Football Taylor Obrien York College Volleyball Davis Bryant Colorado State Men's Golf Colbey Ross Pepperdine Men's Basketball Hunter Parker Western Nebraska CC Baseball Quentin Bowen Colorado Mesa Football Rylee Atteberry Coastal Carolina Women's Soccer Eaton Tarynn Sieg Colorado State Women's Cross County & Track Sean Carson Northeaston (Colo.) JC Baseball Erie Rio Sanchez Central Arkansas Softball Maddie Foster Santa Barbara JC Softball Estes Park Anna Weibel Sacramento State Women's Basketball Evergreen Griffin Dorsey Indiana Univ. Men's Soccer Fairview Audrey Cheng Virginia Tech Volleyball Tyler Carpenter Illinois State Baseball Matt Erickson Yale Baseball Skyler Limber Pepperdine Baseball Faith Christian Sarah Yocum Baylor Women's Track & Field JoeSiravo Western State Univ. Football Fort Collins Jake Frane Notre Dame Men's Lacrosse Lauren Gregory Arkansas Women's Cross Country Ciana Curran Univ. of Pennsyvania Softball Brian Read Western State Men's Basketball Gracyn Voggesser Lindenwood (Mo.) Volleyball Alex Dragan California State (Bakersfield) Women's Swimming Audra Koopman Penn State Women's Track & Field Kalianna Crosby Regis Univ. Women's Soccer Parker Humpal Univ. of Nebraska Kearney Women's Soccer Destan Norman Univ. of Denver Men's Soccer Kyle Schulman Colorado Mesa Football Jonathan Erickson Benedictine College Football Cory Lange Colorado St. Univ. Football Fossil Ridge Dominic Gibson Oklahoma Baptist Men's Soccer Bella Alessi Univ. of Missouri Women's Soccer Cole Crossett New Hampshire Men's Soccer Shannon Pelichowski Humboldt State Women's Soccer Griffin Roberts Hastings College Football Megan Jamison Fort Hays State Softball Grace Philop Fort Hays State Softball Bailey Kovac Univ. of Indiana Women's Swimming Jared Brannen Davidson Men's Track & Field Brynn Montgomery Univ. of North Carolina (Wilmington) Volleyball Fruita Monument Daniel VanHoose Colorado Mesa Wrestling Adley Swanson Williston State JC Softball Gateway Dylan Paulsen Presentation College Football Kendall Coleman Northern State Football Charles Chandler Northern State Football Golden Kayden Sund Chadron State Men's Basketball Grand Junction Alex Nicoletti East Carolina Women's Lacrosse Grand Junction Central Brooklyn Botts Dodge City CC (Kan.) Softball Sierra Batchelor Univ. of Colorado (Colo. Springs) Softball Melissa Gellermann Black Hills State Softball Grandview Taylor Parker Univ. of Denver Women's Soccer Nicole Lyubenko Univ. of Alabama Women's Soccer Tyler Smith Univ. of Ohio Baseball Brie Oakley Cal. Berkeley Women's Cross Country/Track Tyson Hays Illinois State Baseball Carson Mandrell Western State Football Terran Caldwell Fort Hays State Softball Matt Smith Missouri Baptist Men's Soccer Greeley West Darren DeLaCroix Northern Colorado Football Green Mountain Luke Kuberski Metro State Baseball Shelbey Gnagy Garden City CC Softball Danielle Lord Biola Univ (CA) Women's Soccer Matthew Ramirez Washburn Univ. Baseball Cora Tyo Orange Coast CC Softball Arielle Battenberg TBD Volleyball Heritage Casey Opitz Arkansas Baseball Jacob Hilton New Mexico Baseball Samantha Manelis Savannah College of Art and Design (Ga.) Women's Soccer Kathrine Harston New Mexico State Women's Swimming Noah Breslaw West Point Men's Soccer Miranda Ciccarelli Stonehill College Women's Soccer Tara Guetz Nebraska Wesleyan Women's Soccer Katherine Harston New Mexicio State Women's Swimming James Kester Cornell Baseball Ashley Maguire Colorado Christian Women's Soccer Matt McClurg Oklahoma State Football Emma Spotts Butler Women's Swimming Emily Womeldoff Lamar CC Softball Chase Hansen New Mexico State Men's Swimming Chayse Jimenez South Dakota School of Mines & Tech Football Heritage Christian Sarah McGinley Colorado Christian Women's Basketball Branden Lesondak Dordt College Men's Soccer Jenn Stellingwerf Dordt College Women's Track & Field Highlands Ranch Tommy Mott Lafayette (Penn.) Men's Lacrosse Melissa Evans North Carolina State Volleyball Taylor Steinke Colorado State Women's Soccer Lauren Closs Colorado State (Pueblo) Volleyball Brett Newman Regis Univ. Baseball Izzy DePinto Baker Univ. (KS) Women's Soccer Alex Mickus Grinnell College (IA) Men's Basketball Cal Neubert Colo. State - Pueblo Football Payton Walters Bethel College (KS) Women's Soccer Morgan McIntosh GateWay CC Baseball Brett Newman Regis Univ. Baseball Horizon Kylie Jimenez Portland State Women's Basketball Daniel Moore Lamar CC Baseball Kent Denver Madison Wifall Univ. of Colorado Women's Lacrosse William Sadler Tufts Univ. (Mass.) Men's Lacrosse Max Waldbaum Tufts Univ. (Mass.) Men's Lacrosse Brooks Crawford Univ. of Denver Men's Soccer Lakewood Erin Gillcrist San Diego State Volleyball Griffin Barela Univ. of Wisconsin Men's Golf Jiang Braley Southern Utah Univ. Women's Gymnastics Blaise Snowberg Univ. of Cumberlands (KY) Men's Swim & Dive Brynne Davis St. Olaf College Women's Soccer Casey O'Neill Univ. of Colorado (Colo. Springs) Baseball Kolton Peterson Colorado Mesa Men's Basketball Rayne Rodgers Central Methodist Univ. Softball Legacy Joshua Chamberlain Augustana College Baseball Dennis Daugherty Wayland Baptist Baseball Colby Deaville Butler CC Baseball Zachary Nunnery Waldorf Univ. Baseball Tajon Buchanan Syracuse Univ. Men's Soccer Daniel Bradford Boston Univ. Men's Swimming Taylor Clark Boise State Women's Diving Parker Barnhardt Western State Women's Soccer Abby Deakin Texas A&M Women's Soccer Meghan Hansen Lamar CC Softball Katelyn Kubitschek Wester Nebraska CC Softball Emily Taggart Princeton Univ. Softball Sydney Mudgett Augustana Univ. Women's Track & Field Legend Cameron Bell Univ. of Indiana Women's Soccer Jesse Smith Tulsa Univ. Softball Karlee Arnold Univ. of Nebraska (Kearney) Softball Jordan Stubbings Colorado Mesa Baseball Lewis-Palmer Brianna Alger Washington State Women's Soccer Lydia Bartalo Univ. of Denver Volleyball Ian Mullins Air Force Men's Lacrosse Michaela Putnicki Univ. of Virginia Volleyball Liberty Josh Lenzmeier Univ. of Alabama Men's Swimming Allison Mann Univ. of Wyoming Women's Cross Country & Track Morgan Metcalf Illinois State Women's Soccer Heidi Beier Univ. Colorado (Colo. Springs) Women's Cross Country & Track Breana Flores Adams State Women's Soccer Alexis Flores Adams State Women's Soccer Mahealani Haegle Colby (Kan.) CC Softball Jordan Cordrey Seward County CC Softball Ashley Beers Adams State Women's Soccer Liberty Common Halley Miklos Cornell Women's Basketball Longmont Dagin Renck Univ. of Colorado (Colorado Springs) Baseball Olivia Storaci Univ. of Bridgeport Volleyball Cammy Manes Univ. of San Diego Women's Cross Country & Track Loveland Stephen Larson Univ. of Iowa Wesleyan Baseball Blair Bernhardt Northern Colorado Softball Tatum Rembao Creighton Women's Basketball Jessi Case Regis Univ. Softball Grace Payton Colorado Mesa Women's Swimming Logan Belford Western Nebraska Volleyball Lutheran Chris Youngs Concordia (Irvine) Men's Track & Field Sean Brogan Hastings (Neb.) Baseball Madi Arnell Northwestern Volleyball Amy Migl Concordia (Neb.) Women's Track & Field Nathan Holdridge Hastings (Neb.) Football Mike McBride Hastings (Neb.) Football Mead MacKenzie Regan Colorado State (Pueblo) Softball Monarch Sammer Ziady Colorado College Men's Lacrosse Meagan Sours East Tennessee State Women's Soccer Sophie Wingert Point Loma Nazarene Univ. Volleyball Holly Bent Univ. of Colorado Cross Country Matt Hoban Augustana Univ. Baseball Mitch Trenka Regis Univ. Baseball Sophia Chen New York State (Albany) Women's Soccer Talley Kyle Northwest Nazarene Univ. Women's Soccer Mountain View Dylan Norsen Mesa (Ariz.) CC Baseball Mountain Vista Colin Munro North Carolina Men's Lacrosse Evan Place Air Force Men's Lacrosse Jake Harvey Hofstra Men's Lacrosse Avery Adams Univ. of Montana Women's Soccer Alyssa Oswald McNeese State Volleyball Kristen Rumbold Central Arkansas Women's Soccer Cole Blatchford Air Force Baseball Katie Joella Univ. of Colorado Women's Soccer Jack McFarlane Cornell Men's Lacrosse Shelby Unruh Alabama State Women's Soccer Evi Patterson Rhodes (Tenn.) Women's Lacrosse Neil Vanlerberghe Western State Football Davis Auth Univ. of Vermont Men's Soccer Mia Bonifazi Univ. of San Francisco Women's Soccer Andres Cano Hastings College Basketball Jared Connell Graceland Univ. Wrestling Tabitha Diehl Rose College Women's Golf Annie Ell Univ. of Rhode Island Volleyball Jacob Frane Notre Dame Men's Lacrosse Paige McGuire Black Hills St. Softball Kellen Parker Colorado School of Mines Football Sydnie Saddoris Univ. of Sioux Falls Women's Swimming Morgan Reed Virginia Wesleyan College Women's Soccer Haley Schueppert Clemson Univ. Women's Soccer Madison Urbana LeTourneau Univ. Women's Soccer Shelby Unruh Alabama St. Women's Soccer Abby Walz Colorado College Women's Basketball Madison Wisniewski Henderson St. Univ. Volleyball Casey Zhong Lehigh Univ. Women's Tennis Mullen Michael Pryor Univ. of Denver Men's Lacrosse Sarah Oancia Univ. of British Columbia Women's Track & Field Allie Reynolds Princeton Softball Whitney Jacob Regis Univ. Women's Basketball Joey Salvato Coastal Carolina Univ. Baseball Marcus Salvato Regis Univ. Baseball Matteo Busnardo Concordia (Neb.) Men's Basketball Drake Gillis Colorado College Men's Lacrosse Victoria Galvan Regis Univ. Women's Basketball Christian Cumber Colorado State Football Marcus McElroy Jr. Colorado State Football Niwot Grace Ladd Brown Softball Tommy Stager Air Force Wrestling Skyler Messinger Univ. of Kansas Baseball Sarah Falk Sacramento State Volleyball Morgan Pittser Wofford Univ. Women's Lacrosse Kailee Stobbe Merrimack College Women's Soccer Northglenn Nathaniel Swanson Butte College Baseball Isabella Goddard Black Hills St. Women's Soccer Nucla Carlie Wytulka North Platte CC Volleyball Palmer Tanner Walsh Northern Colorado Men's Cross Country & Track Kendall Nussbaum Garden City CC Softball Ali O'Driscoll Iowa Western CC Softball Palmer Ridge Alison Tobey Univ. of Denver Women's Soccer Olivia Ward Oklahoma Baptist Women's Lacrosse Paonia Dagan Rienks Colorado Mesa Football Trevor Smith Western State Football Peak to Peak Brayden Weyer Seattle Baseball Pine Creek Kylie Kapustka Northern Arizona Women's Soccer Nicolas Haughn Air Force Men's Lacrosse Toby Scoles Air Force Baseball Justin Olson Kentucky Baseball Riley Cornelio Texas Christian Univ. Baseball Jay Onken Univ. of Utah Baseball Olivia Chatman Colorado State Univ. Women's Swimming Elly Carlson Santa Barbara City College Women's Golf Natasha Wehner Regis Univ. Women's Soccer Athena Kuehn Univ. of Minnesota Women's Soccer Madeline Alhamara Mercer Univ. Women's Soccer Avery Nelson Laramie County CC Volleyball Mackenzie Collins Garden City CC Softball Morgan Miller Univ. of Colo. (Colo. Springs) Women's Lacrosse Bo Epperson Grand Canyon Univ. Rugby Tanner Toussaint Colo. School of Mines Football Brock Domann Ventura College Football Lindsey Jin Colo. School of Mines Volleyball Jakob Ervin Univ. of Albany Men's Soccer Nic Haughn Air Force Acad. Men's Lacrosse Jade Odom Colorado College Women's Soccer & Basketball Pomona Jake Moretti Univ. of Colorado Football Lauren Sale Boise State Women's Swimming Ashley Madden Colorado Mesa Women's Basketball Garret Zanon Colorado Mesa Football Devin Madrid Otero JC Baseball Ponderosa Kobe Gray Univ. of Denver Men's Soccer Hunter Matney Northern Colorado Wrestling Max Butler Wheeling Jesuit Men's Lacrosse Keliani Hiller Univ. of Colorado (Colo. Springs) Volleyball Jake Delgado Elmhurt Men's Lacrosse Ashleigh Ellis Laramie County CC Women's Basketball Prairie View Jazmin Neal Lamar CC Softball Pueblo East Chayanna Gallardo Univ. of Delaware Softball Lauren Renck Chadron State Softball Pueblo West RJ Dabovich Wichita State Baseball Weston Hunt Colo. School of Mines Wrestling Ralston Valley Sarah Bevington Baylor Women's Soccer Drake Davis Arizona State Baseball Sierra Perez Colorado State - Pueblo Women's Soccer Ashley VanSickle Montana State Women's Basketball Alexa Samuels Colorado Mesa Softball Lyric Herbert-Watkins Metro State Volleyball Malory Eldredge Dixie State Softball Sydney Harsh Fort Hays State Softball Cierra Martinez Quinnipiac Volleyball Jordan Remley Univ. of Wyoming Men's Golf Justan Zamora Adams State Baseball Tyler Phillips Univ. of Nebraska (Omaha) Baseball Megan Schuster Wayne St. Women's Soccer Rampart Jordyn Kinsey Univ. of Colorado (Colo. Springs)) Volleyball Josie Russell Univ. of Colorado (Colo. Springs) Volleyball Rangeview Elijah Blake Univ. of Denver Men's Basketball AJ Thomas Washburn Football Regis Jesuit Joseph Soran Penn State Men's Lacrosse Caleb Sloan Texas Christian Baseball Nick Spiliotis Univ. of Dayton Baseball Sydney Pulver Washington State Women's Soccer Braden Host Air Force Men's Lacrosse Mac Tezak Univ. of Denver Men's Lacrosse Jake Weigand Army Men's Lacrosse Jenna Heinemeyer Colorado State Volleyball Cameron Weese Xavier Men's Swimming Will Kulick Drake Football Alec Hamilton Air Force Football Zach Meade Benedictine Football Tyler Zhang Regis Univ. Men's Golf Erich Nuss St. Thomas Men's Tennis Kyle Nelson Calgary Canucks (Alberta Jr. League) Men's Hockey Cade Alcock Calgary (Alberta Jr. League) Men's Hockey PJ Offner Colorado College Men's Lacrosse Quentin Birch Hobart Men's Lacrosse Jimmy Holinger Metro State Baseball Austin Chouinard South Mountain JC Baseball Rock Canyon Wesley Wainwright Hofstra Men's Lacrosse Matt Givin Xavier Baseball Macy Hairgrove Texas Tech Women's Soccer Erik Peters High Point (N.C.) Men's Lacrosse Katie DiDonna BYU (Hawaii) Softball Sara Stewart Iona Women's Lacrosse Sloane Stewartson Louisiana Tech Softball Noah Hermann Colorado Mesa Men's Lacrosse Sydney Marchando Colo. School of Mines Softball Keeley Davis Creighton Volleyball Kyleigh Romero Lindenwood Univ. Women's Gymnastics Zach Hall Lindenwood Univ. Men's Lacrosse Bailey Heller Univ. of Denver Men's Soccer Camryn Yacks Xavier Women's Soccer Darkia Brown North Platte CC Softball Jeremy Snowden Cal Lutheran Men's Golf Claire Steffe Univ. of Montana Women's Soccer Blake Titensor Holy Cross College Men's Soccer Annalise Bell McDaniel College Women's Soccer Darkia Brown North Plate Softball Matthew Givin Xavier Univ. Baseball Macy Hairgrove Texas Tech Women's Soccer Jacob Hammons Gateway CC Baseball Jesse Hernandez Holly Names Univ. Baseball Amelia Lee Creighton Univ. Women's Golf Chloe Maciolek Univ. of Chicago Women's Soccer Aaron Makikalli Massachusetts Institute of Tech. Men's Soccer Logan O'Neill Oklahoma Panhandle State Univ. Baseball Andrew Rocke Oklahoma Wesleyan NAIA Alexis Chan Carleton College Women's Golf Nicholas Caldwell Rockhurst Men's Golf Rocky Mountain John Sorensen Kansas State Baseball Bailyn Furrow Colorado State Women's Soccer Kalen Hammer Navarro JC Baseball Brady Morris Black Hills State Football Roosevelt Cameron Hurtado Western State Football Rye Jerusha Pitzer Trinidad State JC Volleyball Sand Creek D'Shawn Schwartz Univ. of Colorado Men's Basketball Silver Creek Cole Winn Notre Dame Baseball Jackson Solem Univ. of Denver Men's Golf Rebecca Dunn Iowa Central CC Softball McKenna Webster Univ. of Louisiana (Monroe) Volleyball Tori Schindler York College Volleyball Junior Ramirez Black Hills State Football Sara Findley Carthage College Women's Swimming Skyline Hunter Gutierrez South Dakota School of Mines & Tech. Football Smoky Hill Brittney Lewis Univ. of Denver Women's Soccer Rachel Whipple Univ. of Colorado Volleyball Padraic Walsh Dodge City CC Baseball Brooke Sosa Univ. of Idaho Women's Soccer The Classical Academy Titus Grant Seattle Pacific Men's Soccer Anders Carlson Auburn Football Tanner Norman Iowa State Men's Cross County & Track Thomas Jefferson Jaden Sandoval Univ. of Denver Volleyball ThunderRidge Heston Paige Univ. of Colorado Football Cole Blatchford Air Force Baseball David Opheim Northern State (SD) Wrestling Avery Adams Univ. of Montana Women's Soccer Dylan Sandman Wagner (N.Y.) Men's Lacrosse Patricia Van Law Univ. of Minnesota Women's Swimming Jason Hall Colorado School of Mines Baseball Rylie Anderson Davis & Elkins College Softball University Dawson Hopkins Univ. of Colorado (Colo. Springs) Men's Cross Country & Track Katie Potter Fort Lewis College Volleyball Vail Mountain Luke Veratti Wheaton (Ill.) Men's Lacrosse Valor Christian Dalton Ziegler Univ. of Utah Men's Lacrosse Jonathan Boulaphinh Yale Baseball Tess Boade Duke Women's Soccer Camryn Dyke Notre Dame Women's Soccer Lauren Foster Univ. of Wisconsin Softball Dylan McCaffrey Univ. of Michigan Football Kelsey Montgomery Rhode Island Volleyball Gianni Orlando Air Force Men's Lacrosse Brandon Boehm Colorado Mesa Univ. Men's Lacrosse Grayson Goodyear Univ. of Utah Men's Lacrosse Paige Kula John Brown Women's Soccer Sean Traynor Canisius College Men's Lacrosse Abby Adams UTEP Volleyball Erica Mann Regis Univ. Softball Nick Pacheco Sacred Heart Men's Lacrosse Madison Hoehn Miami (Ohio) Women's Swimming Grant Rodgers Washington State Football Blake Stenstrom Univ. of Colorado Football Bri Johnson Westmont College Women's Soccer Grace Collins Univ. of Wyoming Women's Soccer Jared Jungjohann Univ. of Denver Men's Soccer Will Rodgers Washington State Football Christian Ellis Univ. of Idaho Football Curtis Chiaverini Univ. of Colorado Football Jake Walley Colorado School of Mines Football Nate Meredith Augustana Univ. Football Vista Ridge Hunter Maldonado Univ. of Wyoming Men's Basketball Joel Walker Oregon State Men's Soccer Weld Central Lauren White Northeastern (JC) Volleyball Wheat Ridge Brandy DeHerrera Otero (JC) Softball Windsor Jake Hardy Canisius College (N.Y.) Men's Lacrosse Cole Krantz Univ. of Colorado Men's Golf Corte Tapia Colorado State Football Woodland Park Mac McClintock Sterling College (Kan.) Baseball

Copyright 2016 KUSA