2017 State Gymnastics results

THORNTON - The reign of the Pomona Panthers lives on. Led by all-around champion Kaylie Berens, the Panthers edged Overland by 0.025 points to claim their third consecutive gymnastics state championship.

It was a clean sweep in the 4A classification. Elizabeth took home the team title behind junior Anastasia Buzalsky who was the all-around champion. The win marked the Cardinals' fourth state championship in eight years.

Here are the top three finishers from the 2017 4A Gymnastics meet:

TEAM:

1 - Elizabeth, 179.150

2 - Niwot, 176.750

3 - Green Mountain, 172.325

ALL-AROUND

1 - Anastasia Buzalsky, Elizabeth, 37.125

2 - Lindsay Chohon, Niwot, 36.675

3 - Ramya Sinha, Green Mountain, 36.250

INDIVIDUAL VAULT

1 - Ramya Sinha, Green Mountain, 9.625

2 - Anastasia Buzalsky, Elizabeth, 9.600

3 - Lindsay Chohon, Niwot, 9.375

INDIVIDUAL BALANCE BEAM

1 - Anastasia Buzalsky, Elizabeth, 9.600

2 - Rachel Jorgensen, Elizabeth, 9.575

3 - Aliyah Antunez, Elizabeth, 9.375

INDIVIDUAL UNEVEN BARS

1 - Anastasia Buzalsky, Elizabeth, 9.600

2 - Ramya Sinha, Green Mountain, 8.875 (8.888)

3 - Raelyn Kagarise, Rampart, 8.875 (8.875)

INDIVIDUAL FLOOR

1 - Anastasia Buzalsky, Elizabeth, 9.775

2 - Lindsay Chohon, Niwot, 9.650

3 - Grace Stephenson, Niwot, 9.425

Here are the top three finishers from the 2017 5A Gymnastics meet:

TEAM:

1 - Pomona, 188.075

2 - Overland, 188.050

3 - Thornton, 184.125

ALL-AROUND

1 - Kaylie Berens, Pomona, 38.800

2 - Shaye Mathais,Arvada West, 38.675

3 - Amber Boll, Lakewood, 38.475 (38.463)

INDIVIDUAL VAULT

1 - Amber Boll, Lakewood, 9.950 (9.950)

2 - Ana George, Cherry Creek, 9.950 (9.938)

3 - Kelsey Boychuk, Pomona, 9.900

INDIVIDUAL BALANCE BEAM

1 - Shaye Mathais, Arvada West, 9.800

2 - Abby Holbrook, Broomfield, 9.727

3 - Kalise Newson, Pomona, 9.650

INDIVIDUAL UNEVEN BARS

1 - Brooke Weins, Pomona, 9.850

2 - Amber Boll, Lakewood, 9.800

3 - Shaye Mathais, Arvada West, 9.775

INDIVIDUAL FLOOR

1 - Katherine Compton, Ponderosa, 9.825 (9.825)

2 - Kaylie Berens, Pomona, 9.825 (9.813)

3 - Amber Boll, Lakewood, 9.775

