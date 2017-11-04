2017 State Gymnastics results

THORNTON - The reign of the Pomona Panthers lives on. Led by all-around champion Kaylie Berens, the Panthers edged Overland by 0.025 points to claim their third consecutive gymnastics state championship.
It was a clean sweep in the 4A classification. Elizabeth took home the team title behind junior Anastasia Buzalsky who was the all-around champion. The win marked the Cardinals' fourth state championship in eight years.
Here are the top three finishers from the 2017 4A Gymnastics meet:
TEAM:
1 - Elizabeth, 179.150
2 - Niwot, 176.750
3 - Green Mountain, 172.325
ALL-AROUND
1 - Anastasia Buzalsky, Elizabeth, 37.125
2 - Lindsay Chohon, Niwot, 36.675
3 - Ramya Sinha, Green Mountain, 36.250
INDIVIDUAL VAULT
1 - Ramya Sinha, Green Mountain, 9.625
2 - Anastasia Buzalsky, Elizabeth, 9.600
3 - Lindsay Chohon, Niwot, 9.375
INDIVIDUAL BALANCE BEAM
1 - Anastasia Buzalsky, Elizabeth, 9.600
2 - Rachel Jorgensen, Elizabeth, 9.575
3 - Aliyah Antunez, Elizabeth, 9.375
INDIVIDUAL UNEVEN BARS
1 - Anastasia Buzalsky, Elizabeth, 9.600
2 - Ramya Sinha, Green Mountain, 8.875 (8.888)
3 - Raelyn Kagarise, Rampart, 8.875 (8.875)
INDIVIDUAL FLOOR
1 - Anastasia Buzalsky, Elizabeth, 9.775
2 - Lindsay Chohon, Niwot, 9.650
3 - Grace Stephenson, Niwot, 9.425
Here are the top three finishers from the 2017 5A Gymnastics meet:
TEAM:
1 - Pomona, 188.075
2 - Overland, 188.050
3 - Thornton, 184.125
ALL-AROUND
1 - Kaylie Berens, Pomona, 38.800
2 - Shaye Mathais,Arvada West, 38.675
3 - Amber Boll, Lakewood, 38.475 (38.463)
INDIVIDUAL VAULT
1 - Amber Boll, Lakewood, 9.950 (9.950)
2 - Ana George, Cherry Creek, 9.950 (9.938)
3 - Kelsey Boychuk, Pomona, 9.900
INDIVIDUAL BALANCE BEAM
1 - Shaye Mathais, Arvada West, 9.800
2 - Abby Holbrook, Broomfield, 9.727
3 - Kalise Newson, Pomona, 9.650
INDIVIDUAL UNEVEN BARS
1 - Brooke Weins, Pomona, 9.850
2 - Amber Boll, Lakewood, 9.800
3 - Shaye Mathais, Arvada West, 9.775
INDIVIDUAL FLOOR
1 - Katherine Compton, Ponderosa, 9.825 (9.825)
2 - Kaylie Berens, Pomona, 9.825 (9.813)
3 - Amber Boll, Lakewood, 9.775
Tune in to the Sunday morning Prep Rally for highlights from the 2017 4A/5A State Gymnastics meet, and watch the video posted above for extended highlights from the individual finals.
