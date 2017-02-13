Hunter Willits wrestles Mesa Ridge in 4A 152-pound final bout at the 2016 State Championship at Pepsi Center. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

It all begins Thursday. The 2017 State Wrestling Tournament will begin in a few days featuring hundreds of wrestlers from various high schools from all around the state of Colorado.

The Rocky Mountain state features 10 nationally ranked wrestlers including No. 1 nationally ranked Malik Heinselman of Castle View, a possible 4-time state champion and nine undefeated wrestlers this season.

Here are our top 9 wrestlers, match ups and storylines to watch! Click here for full brackets of each division and weight class.

No. 9

In 3A the Alamosa Mean Moose finished 10th out of 46 teams last year. Not a bad finish; however, it wasn't a state title. This year the school qualified 12 wrestlers, the most in 3A for this year's tournament.

Their senior Isaiah Delacerda has a nice chance of taking home the 113-pound state title with a 24-2 record this season.

Tristen Harrington, Manuelito Casias and Preston Duran are a few others that may be able to help lift the Moose in the standings this year.





Pomona's Colton Yapoujian takes first in Top of the Rockies tournament in 120-pound weight class at Centaurus High School (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

No. 8

Pomona wants to defend their 5A state title, sending 11 wrestlers to the tournament, the second most in 5A followed by Brighton with 12 wrestlers.

Among those wrestlers is sophomore Colton Yapoujian, ranked No. 6 nationally, and senior/defending 126-pound champ Theorius Robinson.

Yapoujian competed in the 106-pound weight class last season and will now compete in the 120-pound class this year. In last year's state tournament Yapoujian had only one loss, to eventual state champion from Castle View, Malik Heinselman.



Robinson won last year's state title against Cherry Creek's Josh Finesilver 9-5 and will look for a title in a new weight class, the 132-pound.

No. 7

The Rocky Ford Meloneers have qualified 14 wrestlers for the tournament, the most wrestlers of any class from 2A all the way to 5A.

The Meloneers barely missed the mark for the 2A team title last year, falling to Meeker by only a point (143- 142).

Senior and two-time state champion, Jacob Rodriguez, is at the top of his 2A 106-pound bracket with a 33-4 record. Other top ranked wrestlers from the school include: Dillon Jaramillo (23-4), Cody Venem (30-2), Carlos Magdaleno (24-4), Diego Reyes (36-3), Ricky Preciado (29-8) and Greg Garcia (30-6).

The future looks bright for Rocky Ford and maybe this year they will take the 2A team title they were so close to winning last year.

No. 6

In the 4A 138-pound weight class, we could see a ground shaking bout between Chris Sandoval of Windsor and Justin Davis of Pueblo County. Sandoval is an undefeated 41-0 defending 126-pound state champion, while Davis is 24-6 and the defending 132-pound state champion.

Both are wrestling up from last and both looking for their second individual state championship.

No. 5

Niwot senior Tommy Stager recently broke the 4A career win record with a regional championship title last week. Stager now has 172 total wins and will face Payton Polson of Valor Christian in the first round on Thursday.

Although Stager has proven himself with a large stack of wins and made the podium all three years of his high school wrestling career, he has yet to take home a state championship.

Also in his division, junior Erik Contreras from Mountain View, wants his first state title after coming up short in the finals for second place against Samuel Freeman of Mesa Ridge last year.

If these two wrestlers meet, it will all come down to who wants it more.



No. 4

Pueblo County senior, Grant Willits is going for his third state title with a 40-3 record in the 4A 132-pound weight class this weekend. Willits won the 106-pound title his freshman year and the 126-pound title last year as a junior.

Willits will have to take on a handful of talented wrestlers in order to cap his high school career with three titles including Mead's Jeremy Ashton.





Jace Trujillo of Pueblo East getting ready to pin opponent at Top of the Rockies Tournament at Centarus High School. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

No. 3

Their are nine undefeated wrestlers combined among 2A-5A wrestlers entering the tournament on Thursday.

2A

Kaleb Gaede - Limon - 33-0

3A

Sam Deseriere - Mullen - 38-0

Sam Westbrooke - Bayfield - 38-0

4A

Jace Trujillo - Pueblo East - 36-0

Chris Sandoval - Windsor - 41-0

Myles Wilson - Glenwood Springs - 47-0

5A

Malik Heinselman - Castle View - 40-0

Tate Samuelson - Castle View - 40-0

Trent Schultz - Mountain Vista - 36-0





Malik Heinselman wrestles Ricky Nava of Northglenn in the first round of the 2016 5A 106-pound State Championship. (Photo: Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com)

No. 2

Castle View is coming into the state tournament with a strong team of nine wrestlers, including junior's Malik Heinselman and Tate Samuelson who are both undefeated prior to their match ups on Thursday.

Heinselman is the defending 106-pound state champ in 5A and is also the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the nation for his weight class. So far this season, he is 40-0 and looking for his second state championship.

Last year Castle View finished 11th out of 51 teams in 5A and will look to improve on their standing against a line up of tough schools including powerhouse Pomona.





Hunter Willits wrestles Mesa Ridge in 4A 152-pound final bout at the 2016 State Championship at Pepsi Center. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)



No. 1

Pueblo County's senior, Hunter Willits, is going for his fourth state championship. Willits took the 4A 132-pound, 138-pound, and last year the 152-pound weight class state championships and will attempt to cap his high school career as one of the 19 four-time state champions in Colorado wrestling history.

He will join last year's 4-time state champ form Meeker, TJ Shelton, if he can take down skilled wrestlers including Nathan Morris (Longmont), Caleb Mendez (Mead) and Austin Bernal (Palisade).







