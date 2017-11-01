9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings, right before the playoffs

KUSA - Every Wednesday this fall, we've been ranking the very best high school football teams across the state.
From week to week in our 9Preps Top 9 rankings, there have been many changes, as we try our hardest to evaluate the best schools in Colorado based on record, strength of schedule, head-to-head matchups, RPI standings, etc. It's not an exact science. It's just analysis.
Starting next week though--and this weekend for classes 2A and lower--we won't have to analyze and theorize anymore. Everything will be decided on the field in the playoffs.
But, one last time, allow us to make a list of what we think are the 9 best teams in Colorado, in classes 3A through 5A. Classes 2A and below are not included in these rankings, since their playoffs begin this weekend.
New teams at No. 1
New teams in the 9Preps Top 9 Rankings
Lakewood--No. 9 in 5A
Pueblo South--No. 8 in 4A
Palisade--No. 9 in 3A
5A Rankings
1. Valor Christian (9-0)
2. Eaglecrest (9-0)
3. Pomona (7-2)
4. Regis Jesuit (8-1)
5. Columbine (8-1)
6. Cherry Creek (7-2)
7. Grandview (7-2)
8. Fairview (8-1)
9. Lakewood (7-2)
4A Rankings
1. Ponderosa (9-0)
2. Chatfield (8-1)
3. Pine Creek (8-1)
4. Windsor (8-1)
5. Loveland (9-0)
6. Fruita Monument (9-0)
7. Pueblo West (8-1)
8. Pueblo South (8-1)
9. Monarch (7-2)
3A Rankings
1. Mead (9-0)
2. Palmer Ridge (9-0)
3. Roosevelt (7-2)
4. Erie (7-2)
5. Evergreen (8-1)
6. Longmont (6-3)
7. Skyview (8-1)
8. Canon City (8-1)
9. Palisade (7-2)
