9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings, right before the playoffs

Check out our final high school football rankings of the season before the playoffs begin!

KUSA - Every Wednesday this fall, we've been ranking the very best high school football teams across the state.

From week to week in our 9Preps Top 9 rankings, there have been many changes, as we try our hardest to evaluate the best schools in Colorado based on record, strength of schedule, head-to-head matchups, RPI standings, etc. It's not an exact science. It's just analysis.

Starting next week though--and this weekend for classes 2A and lower--we won't have to analyze and theorize anymore. Everything will be decided on the field in the playoffs.

But, one last time, allow us to make a list of what we think are the 9 best teams in Colorado, in classes 3A through 5A. Classes 2A and below are not included in these rankings, since their playoffs begin this weekend.

New teams at No. 1

New teams in the 9Preps Top 9 Rankings

Lakewood--No. 9 in 5A

Pueblo South--No. 8 in 4A

Palisade--No. 9 in 3A

5A Rankings

1. Valor Christian (9-0)

2. Eaglecrest (9-0)

3. Pomona (7-2)

4. Regis Jesuit (8-1)

5. Columbine (8-1)

6. Cherry Creek (7-2)

7. Grandview (7-2)

8. Fairview (8-1)

9. Lakewood (7-2)

4A Rankings

1. Ponderosa (9-0)

2. Chatfield (8-1)

3. Pine Creek (8-1)

4. Windsor (8-1)

5. Loveland (9-0)

6. Fruita Monument (9-0)

7. Pueblo West (8-1)

8. Pueblo South (8-1)

9. Monarch (7-2)

3A Rankings

1. Mead (9-0)

2. Palmer Ridge (9-0)

3. Roosevelt (7-2)

4. Erie (7-2)

5. Evergreen (8-1)

6. Longmont (6-3)

7. Skyview (8-1)

8. Canon City (8-1)

9. Palisade (7-2)

