9Preps top 9: high school football rankings Week 1

The Longmont Trojans huddle before their first game against Pueblo East. After beating the 3-time defending state champs, Longmont is our No. 1 ranked team in 3A. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

Every week from now until the end of the 2017 regular season, we will be releasing our "9Preps Top 9" high school football rankings.

Now that teams across the state have played at least one game (two, if you count the schools that suited up in Zero Week), it's time to make some evaluations heading into week two.

The number one teams in every class are a mix of no-brainers and surprises.

Classes 4A and 5A feature defending champs in Valor Christian and Pine Creek, who are both undefeated after impressive starts to 2017.

3A is where the shake-up happens. The Longmont Trojans looked so impressive in their big 31-6 victory over 3-time defending state champion Pueblo East, that they have moved into the top spot.

The No. 1 ranked team in 2A isn't a defending champion, but is a perennial contender on the Colorado preps scene. The Kent Denver Sun Devils--led by coaching legend Scott Yates--have started 2017 with two convincing shutouts.

In 1A, it's an easy pick at No. 1 for Strasburg, a team that hasn't lost a game since 2015.

8-man football is the same, where top-ranked Sedgwick County is 2-0 both this season and in terms of the last two state championships.

And, finally, 6-man football rounds out the list with defending state-runner up Cheyenne Wells at the top of the list. The Tigers started the new year by putting up 70 points against Flagler.

Check out the full list for each class below, and tune in each week to see the updated rankings throughout the 2017 high school football season!

5A Rankings

1. Valor Christian (2-0)

2. Pomona (1-0)

3. Regis Jesuit (1-0)

4. Grandview (1-0)

5. Eaglecrest (1-0)

6. Columbine (2-0)

7. Cherry Creek (0-1)

8. Highlands Ranch (2-0)

9. Mullen (0-2)

4A Rankings

1. Pine Creek (1-0)

2. Ponderosa (1-0)

3. Pueblo South (2-0)

4. Windsor (1-0)

5. Broomfield (0-1)

6. Chatfield (0-1)

7. Loveland (1-0)

8. Fruita Monument (2-0)

9. Monarch (1-0)

3A Rankings

1. Longmont (1-0)

2. Holy Family (2-0)

3. Silver Creek (1-0)

4. Pueblo East (0-1)

5. Mead (1-0)

6. Discovery Canyon (0-1)

7. Fort Morgan (1-0)

8. Palmer Ridge (1-0)

9. Palisade (1-1)

2A Rankings

1. Kent Denver (2-0)

2. Bayfield (2-0)

3. La Junta (1-0)

4. The Classical Academy (1-0)

5. Sterling (2-0)

6. Delta (0-1)

7. Faith Christian (1-0)

8. Platte Valley (1-0)

9. Alamosa (2-0)

1A Rankings

1. Strasburg (1-0)

2. Meeker (3-0)

3. Bennett (1-0)

4. Peyton (2-0)

5. Crowley County (2-0)

6. Centauri (2-0)

7. Platte Canyon (1-0)

8. Limon (1-0)

9. Paonia (0-1)

8-man Rankings

1. Sedgwick County (2-0)

2. Hoehne (1-0)

3. Dayspring Christian (1-0)

4. West Grand (1-0)

5. Sargent (0-1)

6. Akron (1-1)

7. Merino (2-0)

8. Norwood (1-0)

9. Haxtun (1-0)

6-man Rankings

1. Cheyenne Wells (1-0)

2. Peetz (1-0)

3. Kit Carson (1-0)

4. Stratton/Liberty (1-0)

5. North Park (1-1)

6. Arickaree/Woodlin (1-0)

7. Otis (1-0)

8. Fleming (0-1)

9. Cotopaxi (1-0)

