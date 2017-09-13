9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings Week 2

Bennett takes over the 9Preps Top 9 rankings at No. 1 in Class 1A. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - The rust from the offseason is gone, and we are beginning to finally see the high school football teams clearly for what they are.

With every class having now completed at least two weeks of football, there have already been some big shifts in the rankings.

And, for certain games--like the craziness that was Regis Jesuit vs. Mullen--those shifts happened in just one half of football.

Here's a brief summary of what's changed in our 9Preps Top 9 since week one:

New teams at No. 1

Tigers are the big storyline after week two, as two schools with the same mascot led to the shakeup we see at the top of two different classes.

First, there's Class 3A, where Holy Family is our new No. 1. The Tigers looked impressive once again in a dominating win over No. 9 Palisade, and were helped out by previous No. 1 Longmont losing to Greeley West.

Then, Class 1A made the change at the top an easy choice for us, as Bennett is the new team to beat at No. 1. The previously No. 3 ranked Tigers went on the road and handedly beat then No. 1 and defending state champion Strasburg.

New teams into the 9Preps Top 9 Rankings

As mentioned earlier, Greeley West (2-0) is the most notable team that squeaked into the 4A rankings of our 9Preps Top 9, after the Spartans beat the top team in 3A to stay undefeated on the year.

Erie (No. 8 in 3A), Monte Vista (No. 9 in 1A), Holly (No. 8 in 8-man), Fowler (No. 9 in 8-man) and Prairie (No. 9 in 6-man) also made the list for the first time this season.

Check out the full rankings for every class below!

5A Rankings

1. Valor Christian (3-0)

2. Pomona (2-0)

3. Grandview (2-0)

4. Eaglecrest (2-0)

5. Columbine (2-0)

6. Mullen (1-2)

7. Regis Jesuit (1-1)

8. Cherry Creek (1-1)

9. Highlands Ranch (2-0)

4A Rankings

1. Pine Creek (2-0)

2. Ponderosa (2-0)

3. Pueblo South (2-0)

4. Windsor (1-1)

5. Broomfield (1-1)

6. Chatfield (1-1)

7. Loveland (2-0)

8. Fruita Monument (3-0)

9. Greeley West (2-0)

3A Rankings

1. Holy Family (2-0)

2. Silver Creek (2-0)

3. Longmont (1-1)

4. Mead (2-0)

5. Fort Morgan (2-0)

6. Palmer Ridge (2-0)

7. Discovery Canyon (1-1)

8. Erie (3-0)

9. Palisade (2-1)

2A Rankings

1. Kent Denver (3-0)

2. Bayfield (3-0)

3. La Junta (2-0)

4. The Classical Academy (2-0)

5. Platte Valley (2-0)

6. Delta (1-1)

7. Sterling (2-1)

8. Faith Christian (1-1)

9. Alamosa (2-1)

1A Rankings

1. Bennett (2-0)

2. Meeker (3-0)

3. Strasburg (1-1)

4. Centauri (3-0)

5. Limon (2-0)

6. Platte Canyon (2-0)

7. Peyton (2-1)

8. Paonia (1-1)

9. Monte Vista (2-0)

8-man Rankings

1. Sedgwick County (2-0)

2. Hoehne (2-0)

3. Dayspring Christian (2-0)

4. West Grand (2-0)

5. Merino (2-0)

6. Norwood (1-0)

7. Haxtun (2-0)

8. Holly (2-0)

9. Fowler (2-0)

6-man Rankings

1. Cheyenne Wells (2-0)

2. Peetz (2-0)

3. Kit Carson (2-0)

4. Stratton/Liberty (2-0)

5. Otis (2-0)

6. North Park (1-1)

7. Cotopaxi (2-0)

8. Fleming (1-1)

9. Prairie (2-0)

© 2017 KUSA-TV