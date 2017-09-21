9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings Week 3 (9/20)

KUSA - While week 3 brought some shifts in our 9Preps Top 9 rankings, everything stayed the same at the top.
Although, it wasn't without some drama.
In Class 3A, No. 1 ranked Holy Family survived a scare from No. 5 Fort Morgan, but the Tigers rallied in the second half to stay undefeated and stay at the top of our rankings.
Whether or not a No. 1 ranked team gets dropped from the top spot in Week 4 depends largely on the outcome of Pomona-Valor Christian this Friday, as the No. 2 ranked Panthers will look to get revenge on Valor after last year's state championship loss.
But before we get there, check out our updated 9Preps Top 9 rankings for every football class in Colorado.
Here's a brief summary of what's changed since week two:
New Teams at No. 1
None
New Teams into the 9Preps Top 9 Rankings
4A:
Pueblo West (No. 7)
Monarch (No. 9)
3A
Thomas Jefferson (No. 9)
2A
Salida (No. 9)
5A Rankings
1. Valor Christian (3-0)
2. Pomona (3-0)
3. Eaglecrest (3-0)
4. Columbine (3-0)
5. Grandview (2-1)
6. Mullen (2-2)
7. Regis Jesuit (2-1)
8. Cherry Creek (2-1)
9. Highlands Ranch (3-0)
4A Rankings
1. Pine Creek (3-0)
2. Ponderosa (3-0)
3. Windsor (2-1)
4. Chatfield (2-1)
5. Loveland (3-0)
6. Fruita Monument (4-0)
7. Pueblo West (3-0)
8. Pueblo South (2-1)
9. Monarch (3-0)
3A Rankings
1. Holy Family (3-0)
2. Silver Creek (3-0)
3. Mead (3-0)
4. Palmer Ridge (3-0)
5. Fort Morgan (2-1)
6. Discovery Canyon (2-1)
7. Erie (3-0)
8. Longmont (1-2)
9. Thomas Jefferson (3-0)
2A Rankings
1. Kent Denver (3-0)
2. Bayfield (3-0)
3. LA Junta (3-0)
4. The Classical Academy (3-0)
5. Platte Valley (3-0)
6. Sterling (2-1)
7. Faith Christian (2-1)
8. Alamosa (3-1)
9. Salida (4-0)
1A Rankings
1. Bennett (3-0)
2. Meeker (3-0)
3. Strasburg (2-1)
4. Centauri (4-0)
5. Limon (3-0)
6. Platte Canyon (3-0)
7. Peyton (2-1)
8. Paonia (2-1)
9. Monte Vista (2-1)
8-man Rankings
1. Sedgwick County (3-0)
2. Dayspring Christian (3-0)
3. Holly (3-0)
4. West Grand (3-0)
5. Merino (3-0)
6. Norwood (2-0)
7. Haxtun (3-0)
8. Fowler (3-0)
9. Hoehne (2-1)
6-man Rankings
1. Cheyenne Wells (3-0)
2. Peetz (3-0)
3. Kit Carson (3-0)
4. Stratton/Liberty (3-0)
5. Otis (3-0)
6. North Park (2-1)
7. Cotopaxi (3-0)
8. Prairie (3-0)
9. Fleming (1-2)
