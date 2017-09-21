9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings Week 3 (9/20)

Holy Family remains at No. 1 in our 9Preps Top 9 rankings after storming back to beat No. 5 Fort Morgan last week. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - While week 3 brought some shifts in our 9Preps Top 9 rankings, everything stayed the same at the top.

Although, it wasn't without some drama.

In Class 3A, No. 1 ranked Holy Family survived a scare from No. 5 Fort Morgan, but the Tigers rallied in the second half to stay undefeated and stay at the top of our rankings.

Whether or not a No. 1 ranked team gets dropped from the top spot in Week 4 depends largely on the outcome of Pomona-Valor Christian this Friday, as the No. 2 ranked Panthers will look to get revenge on Valor after last year's state championship loss.

But before we get there, check out our updated 9Preps Top 9 rankings for every football class in Colorado.

Here's a brief summary of what's changed since week two:

New Teams at No. 1

None

New Teams into the 9Preps Top 9 Rankings

4A:

Pueblo West (No. 7)

Monarch (No. 9)

3A

Thomas Jefferson (No. 9)

2A

Salida (No. 9)

5A Rankings

1. Valor Christian (3-0)

2. Pomona (3-0)

3. Eaglecrest (3-0)

4. Columbine (3-0)

5. Grandview (2-1)

6. Mullen (2-2)

7. Regis Jesuit (2-1)

8. Cherry Creek (2-1)

9. Highlands Ranch (3-0)

4A Rankings

1. Pine Creek (3-0)

2. Ponderosa (3-0)

3. Windsor (2-1)

4. Chatfield (2-1)

5. Loveland (3-0)

6. Fruita Monument (4-0)

7. Pueblo West (3-0)

8. Pueblo South (2-1)

9. Monarch (3-0)

3A Rankings

1. Holy Family (3-0)

2. Silver Creek (3-0)

3. Mead (3-0)

4. Palmer Ridge (3-0)

5. Fort Morgan (2-1)

6. Discovery Canyon (2-1)

7. Erie (3-0)

8. Longmont (1-2)

9. Thomas Jefferson (3-0)

2A Rankings

1. Kent Denver (3-0)

2. Bayfield (3-0)

3. LA Junta (3-0)

4. The Classical Academy (3-0)

5. Platte Valley (3-0)

6. Sterling (2-1)

7. Faith Christian (2-1)

8. Alamosa (3-1)

9. Salida (4-0)

1A Rankings

1. Bennett (3-0)

2. Meeker (3-0)

3. Strasburg (2-1)

4. Centauri (4-0)

5. Limon (3-0)

6. Platte Canyon (3-0)

7. Peyton (2-1)

8. Paonia (2-1)

9. Monte Vista (2-1)

8-man Rankings

1. Sedgwick County (3-0)

2. Dayspring Christian (3-0)

3. Holly (3-0)

4. West Grand (3-0)

5. Merino (3-0)

6. Norwood (2-0)

7. Haxtun (3-0)

8. Fowler (3-0)

9. Hoehne (2-1)

6-man Rankings

1. Cheyenne Wells (3-0)

2. Peetz (3-0)

3. Kit Carson (3-0)

4. Stratton/Liberty (3-0)

5. Otis (3-0)

6. North Park (2-1)

7. Cotopaxi (3-0)

8. Prairie (3-0)

9. Fleming (1-2)

© 2017 KUSA-TV