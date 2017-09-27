Check in every week throughout the 2017 high school football season for our 9Preps Top 9 rankings! (Photo: TEGNA Design Tank)

KUSA - The peaks look the same, but that doesn't mean there was no avalanche below.

After four weeks of high school football, the top teams in every class are beginning to solidify their position at No. 1. But, other than that, our 9Preps Top 9 rankings heading into week 5 look a whole lot different.

For the first time this season, a new team has cracked the top 2 in Class 5A.

Following a two-touchdown win over rival Cherokee Trail, the still undefeated Eaglecrest Raptors are our new No. 2 team behind Valor Christian.

The Eagles stayed No. 1 by besting previous No. 2 Pomona, who dropped just one spot after a 13-point loss in the state championship rematch.

In 3A, meanwhile, the list got a complete makeover, as four new teams jumped into the rankings for the first time this year.

There was more shakeup elsewhere.

New teams at No. 1

None

New teams into the 9Preps Top 9 Rankings

5A

Fairview (No. 6)

3A

Berthoud (No. 5)

Roosevelt (No. 6)

Skyview (No. 8)

Harrison (No. 9)

1A

Clear Creek (No. 9)

8-man

McClave (No. 9)

6-man

Sierra Grande (4-0)

===================================================================

You can see our full 9Preps Top 9 Rankings for week 4 below.

5A Rankings

1. Valor Christian (4-0)

2. Eaglecrest (4-0)

3. Pomona (3-1)

4. Regis Jesuit (3-1)

5. Cherry Creek (3-1)

6. Fairview (4-0)

7. Columbine (3-1)

8. Mullen (2-3)

9. Grandview (2-2)

4A Rankings

1. Pine Creek (4-0)

2. Ponderosa (4-0)

3. Chatfield (3-1)

4. Windsor (3-1)

5. Loveland (4-0)

6. Fruita Monument (5-0)

7. Pueblo West (4-0)

8. Pueblo South (3-1)

9. Monarch (4-0)

3A Rankings

1. Holy Family (4-0)

2. Mead (4-0)

3. Palmer Ridge (4-0)

4. Erie (4-0)

5. Berthoud (4-0)

6. Roosevelt (3-1)

7. Silver Creek (3-1)

8. Skyview (4-0)

9. Harrison (4-0)

2A Rankings

1. Kent Denver (4-0)

2. Bayfield (4-0)

3. The Classical Academy (4-0)

4. La Junta (3-1)

5. Platte Valley (4-0)

6. Sterling (3-1)

7. Faith Christian (3-1)

8. Alamosa (3-1)

9. Salida (4-0)

1A Rankings

1. Bennett (4-0)

2. Meeker (4-0)

3. Strasburg (3-1)

4. Centauri (5-0)

5. Limon (3-1)

6. Platte Canyon (3-0)

7. Peyton (3-1)

8. Paonia (3-1)

9. Clear Creek (4-0)

8-man Rankings

1. Sedgwick County (4-0)

2. Holly (3-0)

3. West Grand (4-0)

4. Merino (4-0)

5. Haxtun (4-0)

6. Hoehne (3-1)

7. Dayspring Christian (3-1)

8. Fowler (4-0)

9. McClave (3-1)

6-man Rankings

1. Cheyenne Wells (4-0)

2. Peetz (3-0)

3. Stratton/Liberty (4-0)

4. Otis (4-0)

5. North Park (3-1)

6. Cotopaxi (4-0)

7. Prairie (4-0)

8. Kit Carson (3-1)

9. Sierra Grande (4-0)

