9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings Week 5

KUSA - Unlike previous weeks, the changes in our 9Preps Top 9 rankings this week come at the top.
There are two new No. 1 ranked teams: Mead in 3A and Ponderosa in 4A.
Class 3A has seen the most shakeup at the top spot of any other class this season. Mead takes over at No. 1 this week after an impressive win over Fort Morgan, coupled with a Holy Family loss to Longmont.
And, for the first time since winning the state championship last season, Pine Creek has fallen off the top spot in 4A after a close loss to Ralston Valley. The still undefeated Ponderosa Mustangs are the new No.1 in our rankings.
New Teams at No. 1
Mead--3A
Ponderosa--4A
New Teams in the Rankings
Gilpin County--No. 9 in 8-man
La Veta--No. 8 in 6-man
5A Rankings
1. Valor Christian (5-0)
2. Eaglecrest (5-0)
3. Pomona (3-2)
4. Regis Jesuit (4-1)
5. Fairview (5-0)
6. Cherry Creek (3-2)
7. Columbine (4-1)
8. Mullen (2-3)
9. Grandview (3-2)
4A Rankings
1. Ponderosa (5-0)
2. Chatfield (4-1)
3. Pine Creek (4-1)
4. Windsor (4-1)
5. Loveland (5-0)
6. Fruita Monument (5-0)
7. Pueblo West (5-0)
8. Puebo South (4-1)
9. Monarch (5-0)
3A Rankings
1. Mead (5-0)
2. Palmer Ridge (5-0)
3. Erie (5-0)
4. Berthoud (5-0)
5. Roosevelt (4-1)
6. Skyview (5-0)
7. Holy Family (4-1)
8. Harrison (5-0)
9. Silver Creek (3-2)
2A Rankings
1. Kent Denver (5-0)
2. Bayfield (5-0)
3. Platte Valley (5-0)
4. La Junta (4-1)
5. The Classical Academy (4-1)
6. Sterling (4-1)
7. Faith Christian (4-1)
8. Alamosa (4-1)
9. Salida (5-0)
1A Rankings
1. Bennett (5-0)
2. Meeker (5-0)
3. Strasburg (4-1)
4. Centauri (5-0)
5. Limon (4-1)
6. Platte Canyon (4-0)
7. Peyton (4-1)
8. Paonia (4-1)
9. Clear Creek (4-1)
8-man Rankings
1. Sedgwick County (5-0)
2. Holly (4-0)
3. West Grand (5-0)
4. Merino (5-0)
5. Haxtun (5-0)
6. Hoehne (4-1)
7. Fowler (5-0)
8. Dayspring Christian Academy (3-2)
9. Gilpin County (4-1)
6-man Rankings
1. Cheyenne Wells (5-0)
2. Peetz (4-0)
3. Stratton/Liberty (5-0)
4. Otis (5-0)
5. Prairie (5-0)
6. North Park (3-1)
7. Kit Carson (4-1)
8. La Veta (4-1)
9. Cotopaxi (4-1)
