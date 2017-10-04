9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings Week 5

Check in every week for our 9Preps Top 9 high school football rankings. (Photo: TEGNA Design Tank)

KUSA - Unlike previous weeks, the changes in our 9Preps Top 9 rankings this week come at the top.

There are two new No. 1 ranked teams: Mead in 3A and Ponderosa in 4A.

Class 3A has seen the most shakeup at the top spot of any other class this season. Mead takes over at No. 1 this week after an impressive win over Fort Morgan, coupled with a Holy Family loss to Longmont.

And, for the first time since winning the state championship last season, Pine Creek has fallen off the top spot in 4A after a close loss to Ralston Valley. The still undefeated Ponderosa Mustangs are the new No.1 in our rankings.

New Teams at No. 1

Mead--3A

Ponderosa--4A

New Teams in the Rankings

Gilpin County--No. 9 in 8-man

La Veta--No. 8 in 6-man

5A Rankings

1. Valor Christian (5-0)

2. Eaglecrest (5-0)

3. Pomona (3-2)

4. Regis Jesuit (4-1)

5. Fairview (5-0)

6. Cherry Creek (3-2)

7. Columbine (4-1)

8. Mullen (2-3)

9. Grandview (3-2)

4A Rankings

1. Ponderosa (5-0)

2. Chatfield (4-1)

3. Pine Creek (4-1)

4. Windsor (4-1)

5. Loveland (5-0)

6. Fruita Monument (5-0)

7. Pueblo West (5-0)

8. Puebo South (4-1)

9. Monarch (5-0)

3A Rankings

1. Mead (5-0)

2. Palmer Ridge (5-0)

3. Erie (5-0)

4. Berthoud (5-0)

5. Roosevelt (4-1)

6. Skyview (5-0)

7. Holy Family (4-1)

8. Harrison (5-0)

9. Silver Creek (3-2)

2A Rankings

1. Kent Denver (5-0)

2. Bayfield (5-0)

3. Platte Valley (5-0)

4. La Junta (4-1)

5. The Classical Academy (4-1)

6. Sterling (4-1)

7. Faith Christian (4-1)

8. Alamosa (4-1)

9. Salida (5-0)

1A Rankings

1. Bennett (5-0)

2. Meeker (5-0)

3. Strasburg (4-1)

4. Centauri (5-0)

5. Limon (4-1)

6. Platte Canyon (4-0)

7. Peyton (4-1)

8. Paonia (4-1)

9. Clear Creek (4-1)

8-man Rankings

1. Sedgwick County (5-0)

2. Holly (4-0)

3. West Grand (5-0)

4. Merino (5-0)

5. Haxtun (5-0)

6. Hoehne (4-1)

7. Fowler (5-0)

8. Dayspring Christian Academy (3-2)

9. Gilpin County (4-1)

6-man Rankings

1. Cheyenne Wells (5-0)

2. Peetz (4-0)

3. Stratton/Liberty (5-0)

4. Otis (5-0)

5. Prairie (5-0)

6. North Park (3-1)

7. Kit Carson (4-1)

8. La Veta (4-1)

9. Cotopaxi (4-1)

