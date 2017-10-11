9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings Week 6 (10/11)

Check in each week for our latest 9Preps Top 9 High school football rankings. (Photo: TEGNA Design Tank)

KUSA - The smallest class in Colorado had the largest shakeup in our latest high school football rankings.

In Week 6 of our 9Preps Top 9, the list of 6-man teams looks a whole lot different.

After the top two teams--Cheyenne Wells and Peetz--both lost in Week 5, Stratton/Liberty is our new No. 1 ranked school in the 6-man rankings.

In 5A, Columbine moves up to No. 6 after an impressive win over previously No. 5 ranked Fairview.

See everything that's changed since Week 5 in our full updated rankings below!

New teams at No. 1

Stratton/Liberty--6-man

New teams in the Rankings

Skyline--No. 9 in 4A

Evergreen--No. 9 in 3A

Bishop Machbeuf--No. 9 in 2A

Caliche--No. 9 in 8-man

Genoa Hugo--No. 9 in 6-man

5A Rankings

1. Valor Christian (6-0)

2. Eaglecrest (6-0)

3. Pomona (4-2)

4. Regis Jesuit (5-1)

5. Cherry Creek (4-2)

6. Columbine (5-1)

7. Mullen (3-3)

8. Grandview (4-2)

9. Fairview (5-1)

4A Rankings

1. Ponderosa (6-0)

2. Chatfield (5-1)

3. Pine Creek (5-1)

4. Windsor (5-1)

5. Loveland (6-0)

6. Fruita Monument (6-0)

7. Monarch (6-0)

8. Pueblo West (6-0)

9. Skyline (5-1)

3A Rankings

1. Mead (6-0)

2. Palmer Ridge (6-0)

3. Erie (6-0)

4. Harrison (6-0)

5. Roosevelt (4-2)

6. Berthoud (5-1)

7. Silver Creek (4-2)

8. Longmont (3-3)

9. Evergreen (5-1)

2A Rankings

1. Kent Denver (6-0)

2. Bayfield (6-0)

3. Platte Valley (6-0)

4. La Junta (5-1)

5. The Classical Academy (5-1)

6. Faith Christian (5-1)

7. Sterling (4-2)

8. Salida (5-1)

9. Bishop Machbeuf (6-0)

1A Rankings

1. Bennett (6-0)

2. Meeker (6-0)

3. Strasburg (5-1)

4. Centauri (6-0)

5. Limon (5-1)

6. Platte Canyon (5-0)

7. Peyton (5-1)

8. Paonia (5-1)

9. Clear Creek (5-1)

8-man rankings

1. Sedgwick County (6-0)

2. West Grand (6-0)

3. Merino (6-0)

4. Hoehne (5-1)

5. Holly (4-1)

6. Fowler (5-1)

7. Haxtun (5-1)

8. Gilpin County (5-1)

9. Caliche (3-3)

6-man Rankings

1. Stratton/Liberty (6-0)

2. Prairie (6-0)

3. Otis (6-0)

4. Peetz (4-1)

5. Cheyenne Wells (5-1)

6. North Park (4-1)

7. Kit Carson (5-1)

8. La Veta (5-1)

9. Genoa-Hugo (4-2)

