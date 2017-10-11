9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings Week 6 (10/11)

KUSA - The smallest class in Colorado had the largest shakeup in our latest high school football rankings.
In Week 6 of our 9Preps Top 9, the list of 6-man teams looks a whole lot different.
After the top two teams--Cheyenne Wells and Peetz--both lost in Week 5, Stratton/Liberty is our new No. 1 ranked school in the 6-man rankings.
In 5A, Columbine moves up to No. 6 after an impressive win over previously No. 5 ranked Fairview.
See everything that's changed since Week 5 in our full updated rankings below!
New teams at No. 1
Stratton/Liberty--6-man
New teams in the Rankings
Skyline--No. 9 in 4A
Evergreen--No. 9 in 3A
Bishop Machbeuf--No. 9 in 2A
Caliche--No. 9 in 8-man
Genoa Hugo--No. 9 in 6-man
5A Rankings
1. Valor Christian (6-0)
2. Eaglecrest (6-0)
3. Pomona (4-2)
4. Regis Jesuit (5-1)
5. Cherry Creek (4-2)
6. Columbine (5-1)
7. Mullen (3-3)
8. Grandview (4-2)
9. Fairview (5-1)
4A Rankings
1. Ponderosa (6-0)
2. Chatfield (5-1)
3. Pine Creek (5-1)
4. Windsor (5-1)
5. Loveland (6-0)
6. Fruita Monument (6-0)
7. Monarch (6-0)
8. Pueblo West (6-0)
9. Skyline (5-1)
3A Rankings
1. Mead (6-0)
2. Palmer Ridge (6-0)
3. Erie (6-0)
4. Harrison (6-0)
5. Roosevelt (4-2)
6. Berthoud (5-1)
7. Silver Creek (4-2)
8. Longmont (3-3)
9. Evergreen (5-1)
2A Rankings
1. Kent Denver (6-0)
2. Bayfield (6-0)
3. Platte Valley (6-0)
4. La Junta (5-1)
5. The Classical Academy (5-1)
6. Faith Christian (5-1)
7. Sterling (4-2)
8. Salida (5-1)
9. Bishop Machbeuf (6-0)
1A Rankings
1. Bennett (6-0)
2. Meeker (6-0)
3. Strasburg (5-1)
4. Centauri (6-0)
5. Limon (5-1)
6. Platte Canyon (5-0)
7. Peyton (5-1)
8. Paonia (5-1)
9. Clear Creek (5-1)
8-man rankings
1. Sedgwick County (6-0)
2. West Grand (6-0)
3. Merino (6-0)
4. Hoehne (5-1)
5. Holly (4-1)
6. Fowler (5-1)
7. Haxtun (5-1)
8. Gilpin County (5-1)
9. Caliche (3-3)
6-man Rankings
1. Stratton/Liberty (6-0)
2. Prairie (6-0)
3. Otis (6-0)
4. Peetz (4-1)
5. Cheyenne Wells (5-1)
6. North Park (4-1)
7. Kit Carson (5-1)
8. La Veta (5-1)
9. Genoa-Hugo (4-2)
