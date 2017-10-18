9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings Week 7 (10/18)

Stay tuned to 9NEWS every Wednesday night for our "9Preps Top 9" high school football rankings. (Photo: TEGNA DESIGN TANK)

KUSA - For just the third time this year in our 9Preps Top 9 high school football rankings, there were no changes at the top of every class.

Valor Christian, Ponderosa, Mead, Kent Denver, Bennett, Sedgwick County all stay at No. 1 after Week 7.

However, that doesn't mean there wasn't some shakeup elsewhere.

Check out all that's changed since our Week 6 rankings below.

New teams at No. 1

None

New teams in the Rankings

Canon City--No. 9 in 3A

Mancos--No. 9 in 8-man

5A Rankings

1. Valor Christian (7-0)

2. Eaglecrest (7-0)

3. Pomona (5-2)

4. Regis Jesuit (6-1)

5. Cherry Creek (5-2)

6. Columbine (6-1)

7. Grandview (5-2)

8. Fairview (6-1)

9. Highlands Ranch (6-1)

4A Rankings

1. Ponderosa (7-0)

2. Chatfield (6-1)

3. Pine Creek (6-1)

4. Windsor (6-1)

5. Loveland (7-0)

6. Fruita Monument (7-0)

7. Monarch (6-1)

8. Pueblo West (6-1)

9. Skyline (6-1)

3A Rankings

1. Mead (7-0)

2. Palmer Ridge (7-0)

3. Erie (7-0)

4. Harrison (7-0)

5. Roosevelt (5-2)

6. Longmont (4-3)

7. Evergreen (6-1)

8. Skyview (6-1)

9. Canon City (6-1)

2A Rankings

1. Kent Denver (7-0)

2. Bayfield (7-0)

3. Platte Valley (7-0)

4. La Junta (6-1)

5. The Classical Academy (6-1)

6. Faith Christian (6-1)

7. Sterling (5-2)

8. Salida (6-1)

9. Bishop Machebeuf (7-0)

1A Rankings

1. Bennett (7-0)

2. Meeker (7-0)

3. Strasburg (6-1)

4. Centauri (7-0)

5. Limon (6-1)

6. Platte Canyon (6-0)

7. Peyton (6-1)

8. Paonia (6-1)

9. Clear Creek (6-1)

8-man Rankings

1. Sedgwick County (7-0)

2. West Grand (7-0)

3. Hoehne (6-1)

4. Merino (6-1)

5. Holly (5-1)

6. Fowler (6-1)

7. Haxtun (6-1)

8. Gilpin County (6-1)

9. Mancos (6-1)

6-man Rankings

1. Stratton/Liberty (7-0)

2. Prairie (7-0)

3. Peetz (5-1)

4. Cheyenne Wells (6-1)

5. Otis (6-1)

6. Kit Carson (6-1)

7. La Veta (6-1)

8. North Park (4-2)

9. Genoa-Hugo (5-2)

