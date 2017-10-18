9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings Week 7 (10/18)

KUSA - For just the third time this year in our 9Preps Top 9 high school football rankings, there were no changes at the top of every class.
Valor Christian, Ponderosa, Mead, Kent Denver, Bennett, Sedgwick County all stay at No. 1 after Week 7.
However, that doesn't mean there wasn't some shakeup elsewhere.
Check out all that's changed since our Week 6 rankings below.
New teams at No. 1
None
New teams in the Rankings
Canon City--No. 9 in 3A
Mancos--No. 9 in 8-man
================================================================================
5A Rankings
1. Valor Christian (7-0)
2. Eaglecrest (7-0)
3. Pomona (5-2)
4. Regis Jesuit (6-1)
5. Cherry Creek (5-2)
6. Columbine (6-1)
7. Grandview (5-2)
8. Fairview (6-1)
9. Highlands Ranch (6-1)
4A Rankings
1. Ponderosa (7-0)
2. Chatfield (6-1)
3. Pine Creek (6-1)
4. Windsor (6-1)
5. Loveland (7-0)
6. Fruita Monument (7-0)
7. Monarch (6-1)
8. Pueblo West (6-1)
9. Skyline (6-1)
3A Rankings
1. Mead (7-0)
2. Palmer Ridge (7-0)
3. Erie (7-0)
4. Harrison (7-0)
5. Roosevelt (5-2)
6. Longmont (4-3)
7. Evergreen (6-1)
8. Skyview (6-1)
9. Canon City (6-1)
2A Rankings
1. Kent Denver (7-0)
2. Bayfield (7-0)
3. Platte Valley (7-0)
4. La Junta (6-1)
5. The Classical Academy (6-1)
6. Faith Christian (6-1)
7. Sterling (5-2)
8. Salida (6-1)
9. Bishop Machebeuf (7-0)
1A Rankings
1. Bennett (7-0)
2. Meeker (7-0)
3. Strasburg (6-1)
4. Centauri (7-0)
5. Limon (6-1)
6. Platte Canyon (6-0)
7. Peyton (6-1)
8. Paonia (6-1)
9. Clear Creek (6-1)
8-man Rankings
1. Sedgwick County (7-0)
2. West Grand (7-0)
3. Hoehne (6-1)
4. Merino (6-1)
5. Holly (5-1)
6. Fowler (6-1)
7. Haxtun (6-1)
8. Gilpin County (6-1)
9. Mancos (6-1)
6-man Rankings
1. Stratton/Liberty (7-0)
2. Prairie (7-0)
3. Peetz (5-1)
4. Cheyenne Wells (6-1)
5. Otis (6-1)
6. Kit Carson (6-1)
7. La Veta (6-1)
8. North Park (4-2)
9. Genoa-Hugo (5-2)
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs