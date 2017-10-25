9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings Week 8

KUSA - The best high school football teams in the state have solidified their spots in our weekly 9Preps Top 9 rankings.
And, that's why Week 8 saw very few changes in each class.
All No. 1 schools stayed at the top, and only two new teams entered the list at all.
New teams at No. 1
None
New teams in the Rankings
Basalt--No. 8 in 2A
Crowley County--No. 9 in 1A
=====================================================
5A Rankings
1. Valor Christian (8-0)
2. Eaglecrest (8-0)
3. Pomona (6-2)
4. Regis Jesuit (7-1)
5. Columbine (7-1)
6. Cherry Creek (6-2)
7. Grandview (6-2)
8. Fairview (7-1)
9. Highlands Ranch (6-2)
4A Rankings
1. Ponderosa (8-0)
2. Chatfield (7-1)
3. Pine Creek (7-1)
4. Windsor (7-1)
5. Loveland (8-0)
6. Fruita Monument (8-0)
7. Monarch (7-1)
8. Pueblo West (7-1)
9. Skyline (7-1)
3A Rankings
1. Mead (8-0)
2. Palmer Ridge (8-0)
3. Roosevelt (6-2)
4. Harrison (8-0)
5. Erie (7-1)
6. Evergreen (7-1)
7. Longmont (5-3)
8. Skyview (7-1)
9. Canon City (7-1)
2A Rankings
1. Kent Denver (8-0)
2. Bayfield (8-0)
3. Platte Valley (8-0)
4. La Junta (7-1)
5. The Classical Academy (7-1)
6. Faith Christian (7-1)
7. Sterling (6-2)
8. Basalt (7-1)
9. Bishop Machebeuf (7-1)
1A Rankings
1. Bennett (8-0)
2. Meeker (8-0)
3. Strasburg (7-1)
4. Centauri (8-0)
5. Limon (7-1)
6. Peyton (7-1)
7. Clear Creek (7-1)
8. Platte Canyon (6-1)
9. Crowley County (7-1)
8-man Rankings
1. Sedgwick County (8-0)
2. West Grand (8-0)
3. Hoehne (7-1)
4. Merino (7-1)
5. Holly (6-1)
6. Fowler (7-1)
7. Gilpin County (7-1)
8. Mancos (7-1)
9. Haxtun (6-2)
6-man Rankings
1. Stratton/Liberty (8-0)
2. Prairie (8-0)
3. Peetz (6-1)
4. Cheyenne Wells (7-1)
5. Otis (7-1)
6. Kit Carson (7-1)
7. La Veta (7-1)
8. North Park (5-2)
9. Genoa-Hugo (6-2)
