9Preps Top 9: High School football rankings Week 8

KUSA - The best high school football teams in the state have solidified their spots in our weekly 9Preps Top 9 rankings.

And, that's why Week 8 saw very few changes in each class.

All No. 1 schools stayed at the top, and only two new teams entered the list at all.

New teams at No. 1

None

New teams in the Rankings

Basalt--No. 8 in 2A

Crowley County--No. 9 in 1A

5A Rankings

1. Valor Christian (8-0)

2. Eaglecrest (8-0)

3. Pomona (6-2)

4. Regis Jesuit (7-1)

5. Columbine (7-1)

6. Cherry Creek (6-2)

7. Grandview (6-2)

8. Fairview (7-1)

9. Highlands Ranch (6-2)

4A Rankings

1. Ponderosa (8-0)

2. Chatfield (7-1)

3. Pine Creek (7-1)

4. Windsor (7-1)

5. Loveland (8-0)

6. Fruita Monument (8-0)

7. Monarch (7-1)

8. Pueblo West (7-1)

9. Skyline (7-1)

3A Rankings

1. Mead (8-0)

2. Palmer Ridge (8-0)

3. Roosevelt (6-2)

4. Harrison (8-0)

5. Erie (7-1)

6. Evergreen (7-1)

7. Longmont (5-3)

8. Skyview (7-1)

9. Canon City (7-1)

2A Rankings

1. Kent Denver (8-0)

2. Bayfield (8-0)

3. Platte Valley (8-0)

4. La Junta (7-1)

5. The Classical Academy (7-1)

6. Faith Christian (7-1)

7. Sterling (6-2)

8. Basalt (7-1)

9. Bishop Machebeuf (7-1)

1A Rankings

1. Bennett (8-0)

2. Meeker (8-0)

3. Strasburg (7-1)

4. Centauri (8-0)

5. Limon (7-1)

6. Peyton (7-1)

7. Clear Creek (7-1)

8. Platte Canyon (6-1)

9. Crowley County (7-1)

8-man Rankings

1. Sedgwick County (8-0)

2. West Grand (8-0)

3. Hoehne (7-1)

4. Merino (7-1)

5. Holly (6-1)

6. Fowler (7-1)

7. Gilpin County (7-1)

8. Mancos (7-1)

9. Haxtun (6-2)

6-man Rankings

1. Stratton/Liberty (8-0)

2. Prairie (8-0)

3. Peetz (6-1)

4. Cheyenne Wells (7-1)

5. Otis (7-1)

6. Kit Carson (7-1)

7. La Veta (7-1)

8. North Park (5-2)

9. Genoa-Hugo (6-2)

