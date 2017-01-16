Close Honor Roll January 17, 2017 Top plays from Colorado prep sports for the week of January 17, 2017 KUSA 1:55 PM. MST January 16, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Jeffco school board searches for superintendent Long recovery for skier in hit-and-run Friday morning forecast Girl learning to walk with help of new drug Fatal crash causing backup south of Denver Crews clear I-70 after morning avalanche How 9NEWS legend Carl Akers responded to angry viewers More Stories 2 killed in Conejos County shooting Jan 16, 2017, 11:31 a.m. WB I-70 closed at Monaco Jan 16, 2017, 10:08 a.m. Serious printer and ink savings! Jan 16, 2017, 1:55 a.m.