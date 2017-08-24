Arapahoe scores last minute goal in overtime for 3-2 win against Rangeview

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA, CHAVO CHAVO)

Exciting first game of the season for the Arapahoe Warriors and the Rangeview Raiders. The Raiders ended last season after a first round playoff loss against the Warriors and were given a shot at redemption to start the 2017 season.

On the Warriors' home turf, the Raiders began the game controlling the ball, moving it to the outside, then working their way to the slot in the offensive zone. A little more than halfway through the first half, Raiders forward Braidon Nourse netted a goal in the slot off a lapse of urgency and communication from the Warriors defense for the first goal of the game.

The early lead would bring more momentum to the Rangeview team; however they wouldn't be able to get out of the half on top.

Arapahoe down 1-0 for most of the first half, the Warriors' Mitch Engerman would send in a rebound that popped out perfectly in the slot to tie the 1-1 with 14 seconds left to end the first half of play.

Continuing their surge, the Raiders weren't discouraged by the last minute goal in the previous half. They would take the lead once again off a header from Alexis Flores after a Raider corner kick. Headers became a big way of netting goals for both teams to finish the game.

The lead wouldn't last long and once again the Warriors would knot the game up 2-2 after senior Zach Tripp headed a pass to Cameron Gail for the tying goal.

Scoreless for the last 20 minutes of the second half the two then continued play in overtime.

Last year's playoff game between Rangeview and Arapahoe ended in a shootout, so of course the two talented teams would end regulation equally.

Just like last season, the Warriors would find a way to win. Ben Davis lifted Arapahoe over Rangeview with a header in the final seconds of the first overtime period for the 3-2 victory.

No. 6 ranked Arapahoe will face top ranked Denver East next Tuesday, August 29.

