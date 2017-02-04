Arapahoe twins to make waves at Indiana University

(Photo: The Eiber family)

LITTLETON - Choosing the right college or university can be a huge decision for any student-athlete, not to mention their parents. But at Arapahoe High School, National Signing Day was twice as hard for one family.

For most of their lives, fraternal twins Griffin and Laurel Eiber have been swimming in the same lane.

"We both started swimming when we were three or four. We went in the summer league," Laurel said. "We both started swimming club when we were ten."

Being twins, they often did things together. They had the same group of friends growing up, same classes, same interests -- even their own special way of communicating.

"When we were little, my mom said we used to have our own little language. We would laugh at each other, we were one," Laurel said.

Some twins drift apart as they get older. The tides of swimming brought Laurel and Griffin closer together. Over the span of the next eight years, the Eibers created twice as many waves in the pool. The competitive spirit they share has led them to excel in the water. Laurel and Griffin have set school records, attended state meets every year of their high school careers and have even put up All-American times during their time at Arapahoe.

"We both want what's best for the other one in the sport, but we always want to be a little bit better than the other one," Griffin said with a smile.

"I think we're both competitive, but in a healthy way," Laurel agreed. "He'll push me in practice, even though I can't keep up with him because he's a boy."

Similarly, each had a desire to swim at the collegiate level. At the start of their junior years of high school, they started researching schools.

"I had probably a list of 40 schools, just no idea where I wanted to end up," Griffin said.

As time went on and their focuses narrowed, each got down to four possibilities. Go figure, two of their four options were the same.

"We said, we'd want to do what was best for ourselves, but a lot of our interests have been same ever since we've been growing up," Griffin said.

"Indiana [University] was our last trip, so we knew on the way home on the plane ride, we knew where we were going to be going to school," Laurel said.

Each made their own individual decision. But seeing as that these twins do share DNA, it should come as no surprise, they both chose to swim for the Indiana Hoosiers.

"It'd be really tough not to go somewhere with her, it'd be kind of weird," Griffin said. "I was a little nervous to see what she was going to say, but we both decided it was the best balance for us academics and athletics-wise."

"I think I really wanted to go to school with him, but I didn't really admit it until the end," Laurel said. "It's really nice to be able to go into college so far from home with someone I already know, like a best friend."

Most twins go through a phase where their parents dress them alike. Not the Eibers. Now, they'll have to get used to it. Indiana red is definitely their color.

