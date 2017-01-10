Bear Creek girls' basketball uses huge 3rd quarter to pull away from Legend

Bo Shaffer of Bear Creek takes a free throw as the Bears beat Legend on Tuesday, January 10. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

PARKER-- Bo Shaffer and Bear Creek turned a close lead into a monstrous one at Legend High School on Tuesday night. It only took eight minutes.

The Bears scored 22 points in the third--twice as many as they had in any other quarter on the night, turning a 6-point lead into a 22-point advantage.

With the scoring outburst, Bear Creek went on to win 47-26 over the Titans to improve to 7-4 on the season.

A big reason for the victory was the play of guards Shaffer and Romola Dominguez.

Both girls were all over the floor, as Shaffer was hitting from the outside and getting to the free throw line time and time again.

Meanwhile, Dominguez was getting steals on one end and driving to the rim for layups on the other.

Payton Lincavage of Legend was a bright spot for the Titans.

The sophomore was scoring in every way possible, keeping her team in the game throughout the first half.

Still, visiting Bear Creek's impressive third quarter was too much for the home team to handle, as Legend fell to 6-5 with the loss.

