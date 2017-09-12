Bears promote former Grandview High School WR Tanner Gentry to active roster

Aug 27, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Chicago Bears receiver Tanner Gentry (19) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

KUSA - The climb to the NFL is a steep one. And, for Tanner Gentry, he reached the summit by taking one small and unlikely step at a time.

The Chicago Bears called up the former Grandview High School Wide Receiver to their active roster Tuesday, as first reported by the Chicago Sun Times.

"We're so excited for him," Tanner's dad, Ryan, told 9NEWS. "He's worked so hard to get to where he's at. You raise your kids, and you tell them that if you work hard and give it everything you've got, then good things will happen. He bought into that."

Gentry caught four passes for 77 yards and one electrifying 45-yard touchdown for the Bears in the preseason, but initially was cut from the team's 53-man roster.

He wound up on the Bears practice squad, but now has his big-time NFL opportunity after Chicago Receiver Kevin White was placed on IR with a shoulder injury he suffered in week one.

Gentry--a breakout star at the University of Wyoming--went undrafted in late April before signing with the Bears' practice squad.

We ran a story on Tanner in March as the former Colorado preps star was aiming to make his NFL dream come true. As of Tuesday, it's no longer a dream. It's a reality, as he'll be suiting up for the Chicago Bears this Sunday in Tampa against the Buccaneers.

"It's just going to be unbelievable," Ryan said. "We have a large extended family, and it's going to be a happy moment for all of us."

