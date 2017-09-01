Boulder takes down No. 9 Denver South in wild finish

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Cliche, sure. But they say it's not over, until it's over.

The Boulder Panthers took down No. 9 ranked Denver South 27-25 in a wild finish Friday night at All-City Stadium.

After Boulder jumped out to a 18-6 lead at halftime, South came roaring back in the second half thanks in large part to Martin Jiple, who made a handful of impressive catches including two touchdown receptions. The Rebels would score 13 unanswered points to take a one point lead with less than eight minutes remaining in the game.

But Boulder would force their opponent's hand when they kicked a field goal with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Panthers led 21-19, then chaos ensued.

South quarterback Brandon Martin helped his team march down the field with no timeouts. Then, with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game, he found an open receiver in the end zone to take back the lead with 12.5 seconds left on the clock. That was all Boulder needed to put this game away.

Patrick Fletcher took the kickoff return straight up the middle before he was tackled on the three yard line. Shane Provost punched in the game winning touchdown as time expired to give Boulder the miraculous win. The game marked a drastic turnaround for the Panthers who finished last season 1-9 and lost to South in the 2016 season opener, 56-17.

South will look to get back on track next week when they head to Colorado Springs to face Mesa Ridge. Boulder will take on cross-town rival Fairview at Christian Recht Field.

