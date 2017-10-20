Brighton bangs for 27-14 win against Greeley West

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

Everything came together for the Brighton Bulldogs on Homecoming Night Friday against the Greeley West Spartans.

The Bulldogs came out with fire, Jes Ramirez punching in the first touchdown of the game after a long drive down the field.

Soon after, the Spartans tied the game when Deondre Harris broke tackles and twisted his way into the endzone to tie the game 7-7.

At halftime, the Bulldogs would lead the Spartans 13-7 after a touchdown and missed extra point.

Starting the third quarter it was clear that Brighton came out riding the momentum they had gained during the second half against the Spartans. The team was unpredictable, utilizing plays through the air and on the ground making it a scramble for the Greeley West defense.

After back-to-back scores through the air, Brighton lead Greeley West 27-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans would tack on one more touchdown before clock struck zero; however, it was not enough to catch the Brighton Bulldogs.

Brighton wins 27-14 for a 6-2 record on the season in our 9Preps Game of the Week.



